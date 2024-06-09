Equatorial Guinea vs Malawi prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Equatorial Guinea and Malawi lock horns at the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. Both sides head into the game off the back of contrasting results, with Patrick Mabedi’s men claiming a comfortable victory over Sao Tome and Principe.

Equatorial Guinea failed to get their quest for a World Cup ticket up and running on Wednesday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tunisia.

Before that, Juan Micha’s side incurred a six-point deduction after they were forced to forfeit their opening two games by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in their opening two matches.

With their midweek defeat, Equatorial Guinea are one of just eight sides yet to pick up any points in their qualifiers so far.

Trending

Meanwhile, Malawi returned to winning ways in the qualifiers as they edged out Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 at the Bingu National Stadium on Thursday.

Before that, Mabedi’s men were on a three-match losing streak, including a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in their World Cup qualifying clash on November 21.

Malawi have picked up six points from their opening three matches in Group H to sit third in the table, three points off first-placed Tunisia.

Equatorial Guinea vs Malawi Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two nations, and they will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Equatorial Guinea Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Malawi Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Equatorial Guinea vs Malawi Team News

Equatorial Guinea

Off the back of an injury-free game against Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea boast a clean bill of health heading into Monday’s clash.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Malawi

Robert Saizi came off injured midway through the game against Sao Tome and Principe last time out and the Zanaco forward is a major doubt for Malawi.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Robert Saizi

Suspended: None

Equatorial Guinea vs Malawi Predicted XI

Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesus Owono; Basilio Ndong, Esteban Orozco, Saul Coco, Carlos Akapo; Jannick Buyla, Pablo Ganet, Pedro Obiang; Omar Mascarell, Dorian Hanza, Luis Asue

Malawi Predicted XI (4-3-3): George Chokooka; Stanley Sanudi, Nickson Mwale, Denis Chambezi; Tatenda Mbalaka; Chimwemwe Idana, Lloyd Aaron, Lanjesi Nkhoma; Robert Saizi, Chawa, Chifundo Mphasi

Equatorial Guinea vs Malawi Prediction

Equatorial Guinea find themselves languishing at the bottom of Group H and will head into Monday’s game looking to kickstart a late qualification push. Micha’s men have been tough to beat on home soil and we predict they will claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Malawi