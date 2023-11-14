Equatorial Guinea vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15th 2023

Equatorial Guinea and Namibia will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (November 15th).

The hosts have not been in action since playing out a goalless draw against Burkina Faso in a friendly during their last international friendly in October.

Namibia, meanwhile, also played out a goalless draw in a friendly against South Africa last month.

The Brave Warriors will now turn their attention to competitive action in the World Cup qualifiers. They have been drawn in Group H alongside Malawi, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, Tunisia and Sao Tome and Principe.

Equatorial Guinea vs Namibia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Equatorial Guinea are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak, winning three games and drawing four games in this sequence.

Five of Namibia's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Ten of Equatorial Guinea's last 13 games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Namibia are currently on a five-game winless streak, drawing three and losing two games in this run.

Four of Equatorial Guinea's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Neither Equatorial Guinea nor Namibia have qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

Equatorial Guinea vs Namibia Prediction

Equatorial Guinea are fresh off securing qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time in their history. The Nzalang Nacional impressively finished level on points with Tunisia in their qualification group and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak. They wil renew hostilities with the Carthage Eagles once again in their bid to qualify for a maiden World Cup.

Nambia, for their part, also qualified for AFCON, finishing second in their group behind Cameroon. Colin Benjamin's side have not won any of their last five games and will want to get back to winning ways. Namibia's games tend to be expansive with goalscoring chances at both ends, in contrast to Equatorial Guinea who are more compact.

Equatorial Guinea are slight pre-game favorites and home advantage also gives them an extra edge. We are backing Juan Micha's side to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Namibia

Equatorial Guinea vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Equatorial Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Equatorial Guinea to win or draw