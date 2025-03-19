Equatorial Guinea vs Sao Tome and Principe Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st March 2025

Equatorial Guinea host Sao Tome at the Estadio de Malabo in Malabo on Friday for a clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking for their second win of the campaign. The National Thunder had an interesting start, as they forfeited their first two qualifier games for fielding an ineligible player. In both those games they were leading 1-0 against Namibia and Liberia.

On matchday three, they finally completed a game but lost 1-0 to Tunisia, before seeing off Malawi in their last qualifier for their first three points. Ivan Salvador struck the only goal of the game in the 81st minute to earn them a narrow 1-0 victory.

With three points in the bag, Juan Michá's side are second from bottom in Group H and running out of time to salvage their progression hopes. For this month's double-header against Sao Tome and Namibia, 25 players have been called up by Micha, including key forward Emilio Nsue.

The Spain-based star is Equatorial Guinea's all-time top-scorer with 22 goals from 44 games and will be looking to add to his tally this month.

Sao Tome have lost all four of their matches thus far and sit rock-bottom in the table without a single point in the bag, netting just once and conceding 10 times.

Equatorial Guinea vs Sao Tome and Principe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in history, and the spoils are equally shared right now with one win for each.

Following a draw in their first encounter on 30 June 1981, Sao Tome beat Equatorial Guinea 2-0 in November 1999 before losing their next match 3-1 in November 2003.

The National Thunder have failed to score in their last two international matches: a 0-0 draw vs Algeria and a 3-0 loss vs Togo.

Equatorial Guinea are ranked 93rd in the world while Sao Tome are in 189th spot, according to the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Equatorial Guinea vs Sao Tome and Principe Prediction

The National Thunder are the stronger team on paper and have some quality options in attack.

Sao Tome, who've lost all four of their qualifying fixtures thus far, need a big performance here to get a point across the board but don't seem up for it right now.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Sao Tome and Principe

Equatorial Guinea vs Sao Tome and Principe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Equatorial Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

