Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2023

Equatorial Guinea will welcome Tunisia to the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo in the group stage match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday.

The visitors have secured their place in the main event as they have 10 points to their name from four games, so they are assured of a place as group winners or runners-up.

The hosts need just one point from the match to seal their place in the main event. They are in second place in the Group J table, just one point below the visitors and six above third-placed Libya.

The visitors recorded a 1-0 away win over Libya in their previous outing while the hosts eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Botswana.

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met eight times in all competitions since 2012. All meetings have come in official tournaments. The visitors have a 5-2 lead in wins and just one meeting between them has produced a draw.

They last met in the campaign opener of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, in which Tunisia recorded a 4-0 home win.

The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last five meetings against the hosts.

In their three meetings in the AFCON qualifiers, the visitors have a 100% record. The hosts, however, came out on top when they met in the 2015 AFCON quarter-finals.

The visitors are the only team in the competition yet to concede a goal after four games. The hosts have conceded six goals in that period, with four coming against the visitors in the reverse fixture.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 8-7 in four games in the qualifying campaign thus far.

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Prediction

Nzalang Nacional have recorded back-to-back wins since their 4-0 drubbing in their campaign opener by the visitors and will look to continue their fine form. They are unbeaten in their last five home games, keeping four clean sheets.

The Eagles of Carthage have won three games in a row, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well. They have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven away games and will be hopeful of another positive outcome.

As the visitors have already secured their place in the main event, they can take a breather in this match. With the hosts needing just one point to book their place in the AFCON for just the fourth time in history, we expect them to play for a draw.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 2-2 Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

