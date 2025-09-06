Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Published Sep 06, 2025 17:34 GMT
Tunisia v South Africa - Africa Cup of Nations - Source: Getty
Tunisia will face Equatorial Guinea - Source: Getty

Equatorial Guinea will host Tunisia at the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo on Monday in another round of their CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign. The home side have had mixed results in their qualifying campaign so far but remain in contention to advance from Group H, as they sit fourth in the table with 10 points from seven matches.

Ad

They picked up a brilliant 3-2 comeback victory over Sao Tome and Principe in their last group game. Equatorial Guinea found themselves two goals down at the break in that game, before Pablo Ganet, Ivan Salvador and Jose Nabil all got on the scoresheet in the second-half to secure a remarkable victory.

Tunisia, meanwhile, have breezed through their group and are one win away from confirming a spot in the global showpiece next year. They beat Liberia 3-0 in their last match featuring goals from three different players, including Augsburg winger Elias Saad, who came off the bench to net his maiden international strike.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The visitors sit atop the group standings with 19 points from a possible 21 and will be keen to complete their qualification push on Monday.

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 10 meetings between the two nations. Equatorial Guinea have won three of those games while Tunisia have won six times with their final matchup ending level.
  • The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Monday's fixture which the visitors won 1-0 thanks a late penalty from Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane.
  • Tunisia have the best offensive and defensive records in Group H so far with 12 goals scored and zero conceded.
  • Equatorial Guinea are ranked 93rd in the latest FIFA rankings while their midweek opponents are ranked 49th.
Ad

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Prediction

The National Thunder's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that next week. They are undefeated at home in the qualifiers with their only loss coming through a forfeit and they will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

The Eagles of Carthage have won four of their last five matches. They have the stronger side on paper ahead of the midweek clash but may have to settle for a point against a free-scoring Equatorial Guinea outfit.

Ad

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 1-1 Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

About the author
Soyoye Jedidiah

Soyoye Jedidiah

Twitter icon

Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.

A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.

A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nived Zenith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications