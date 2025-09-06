Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Equatorial Guinea will host Tunisia at the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo on Monday in another round of their CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign. The home side have had mixed results in their qualifying campaign so far but remain in contention to advance from Group H, as they sit fourth in the table with 10 points from seven matches.

They picked up a brilliant 3-2 comeback victory over Sao Tome and Principe in their last group game. Equatorial Guinea found themselves two goals down at the break in that game, before Pablo Ganet, Ivan Salvador and Jose Nabil all got on the scoresheet in the second-half to secure a remarkable victory.

Tunisia, meanwhile, have breezed through their group and are one win away from confirming a spot in the global showpiece next year. They beat Liberia 3-0 in their last match featuring goals from three different players, including Augsburg winger Elias Saad, who came off the bench to net his maiden international strike.

The visitors sit atop the group standings with 19 points from a possible 21 and will be keen to complete their qualification push on Monday.

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two nations. Equatorial Guinea have won three of those games while Tunisia have won six times with their final matchup ending level.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Monday's fixture which the visitors won 1-0 thanks a late penalty from Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane.

Tunisia have the best offensive and defensive records in Group H so far with 12 goals scored and zero conceded.

Equatorial Guinea are ranked 93rd in the latest FIFA rankings while their midweek opponents are ranked 49th.

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Prediction

The National Thunder's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that next week. They are undefeated at home in the qualifiers with their only loss coming through a forfeit and they will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

The Eagles of Carthage have won four of their last five matches. They have the stronger side on paper ahead of the midweek clash but may have to settle for a point against a free-scoring Equatorial Guinea outfit.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 1-1 Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

