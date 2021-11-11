Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Only three points separate the two sides in this top-of-the-table clash in Group B. The visitors currently lead the way at the summit, having garnered 10 points from four matches. Equatorial Guinea are one spot behind them in second place.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Zambia. Fashion Sakala's second-half strike for the Chipolopolo was canceled out by Federico Bikoro's strike for Equatorial Guinea.

Tunisia also settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw away to Mauritania in a game they controlled from start to finish.

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Tunisia have a superior record with four wins to their name.

Saturday's hosts were victorious on one occasion, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in September when second-half goals from Dylan Bronn, Ellyes Skhiri and Wahbi Khazri helped Tunisia secure a comfortable 3-0 home victory.

Equatorial Guinea form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Tunisia form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Team News

Equatorial Guinea

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Tunisia

Coach Mondher Kebaier called up 24 players to dispute the qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea and Zambia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Predicted XI

Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesus Owono (GK); Carlos Akapo, Nestor Senra, Marvin Anieboh, Basilio Ndong; Fede Bikoro, Ruben Belima, Pablo Ganet; Iban Salvador, Oscar Siafa, Emilio Nsue

Tunisia (4-3-3): Farouk Ben Mustapha (GK); Wajdi Kechrida, Dylan Bronn, Yassin Meriah, Ali Maaloul; Aissa Laidouni, Aissa Laidouni, Ferjani Sassi; Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia Prediction

The hosts have nothing to lose and everything to gain by going all out for victory to boost their chances of a maiden FIFA World Cup appearance. They will have their work cut out, though, against a resilient Tunisian defense that gives little away.

The Carthage Eagles have a simple enough task - win and secure progress to the playoff stage of the qualifiers. We are backing Tunisia to secure a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 0-2 Tunisia

Edited by Shardul Sant