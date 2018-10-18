×
Eric Dier reveals what Sergio Ramos said to him after tackle on the Spanish captain

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.07K   //    18 Oct 2018, 11:47 IST

Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A
Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

What's the story?

England's Eric Dier has revealed what Spain's Sergio Ramos said to him after the crunching tackle he made on the Spanish captain during their UEFA Nations League game.

In case you didn't know...

England secured a stunning 3-2 win over Spain in a UEFA Nations League game on Monday. The defeat marked Spain's first ever loss with three goals at home in a competitive game.

It was a memorable night for Raheem Sterling as the striker broke his international goal drought to score his first goal for England since 2015. The Manchester City forward secured two goals in the span of 38 minutes.

Marcus Rashford too chipped in with a goal for his side in a game that saw the Manchester United youngster continually troubling the Spanish defence with his pace.

Despite the incredible performances from England's front three, what caught the attention of fans, particularly of Liverpool was a tackle made by Tottenham Hotspur man Eric Dier on Sergio Ramos.

Liverpool fans are still upset about Ramos' tackle on their star Egyptian Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final in May and have been delighted with Dier since the tackle.

The heart of the matter

Eric Dier has now revealed what Ramos said to him following the tackle.

The Spurs man explained, "He just congratulated me. I just think the ball was there to be won and I think I won it. I don’t think it was a foul or a yellow card, really."

"It’s important to respect them, but at the same time, once we start the game, it’s every man for himself and we have to put our foot down, put a marker down and be aggressive."

He added, "Still with respect, but we have to be aggressive, be on the front foot and show that nothing is going to intimidate us."

What's next?

With the win, England has given themselves a confidence boost in the Nations League while Spain cannot be written off quite yet as they bid to reach the final four.


Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Eric Dier
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
