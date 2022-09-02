Erik ten Hag confirms 26-year-old Manchester United star will not be available for Arsenal game 

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that forward Anthony Martial will miss the clash against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon (September 4).

The Frenchman enjoyed an outstanding pre-season for the Red Devils, scoring three goals in five matches. However, he suffered a hamstring injury just days before the club's opening Premier League encounter.

Martial has since only played once for Manchester United this term, with Marcus Rashford currently Erik ten Hag's first-choice centre-forward.

Following three consecutive victories, United take on Arsenal next, who currently sit top of the Premier League thanks to a perfect start.

In his pre-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked about the fitness of the France international and if he could play against the Gunners this weekend. The Dutchman was also quizzed about the fitness of full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.

Shaw and Wan-Bissaka no longer appear to be first-choice defenders for the Red Devils due to Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia's excellent form.

Ten Hag stated in his press conference (as per UtdDistrict):

"It's difficult to say when I talk about Luke Shaw and Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) but Anthony Martial will not be available for Sunday. I cannot tell (when he will be back) at this moment."

Martial will still face competition to break into Ten Hag's first-choice XI, with Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo both pushing for starting places.

Erik ten Hag claims there is still "a lot of room for improvement" at Manchester United ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford last season, but their recent record against the Gunners is poor. They have only beaten their rivals once in their previous eight meetings and Mikel Arteta's side are in red hot form right now.

Following a 1-0 win over Leicester City in midweek, the former Ajax boss was pleased with his side, but recognized that they still have work to do. Ten Hag stated (per The Mail):

"I have seen some good stuff, I see structures are coming. We are constructing and that's good to see. We have to do that and improve from game to game. That's work on the training ground, work on the video and work in the games."

He added:

"It's about formation, about creating lines and making the right decisions. The decisions on the ball. But also out of possession, we are making good steps. We have a base but there's still a lot of room for improvement."

