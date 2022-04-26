Erik ten Hag to hold individual meetings with each Manchester United player to evaluate squad: Reports

Erik ten Hag is set to hold individual meetings with Manchester United players to evaluate their situation at the club.

The Dutch coach has been confirmed as the Red Devils' next boss and will arrive in June to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

He is already reportedly putting plans in place to get an understanding of the squad and where each individual stands.

According to Mirror, ten Hag will be holding Zoom calls with each Manchester United player over the next three weeks.

This is to analyze the squad and determine how to overhaul the team in desperate need of a rebuild.

That even includes players that are out of contract in the summer, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard seemingly on their way out.

There is a feeling among the United squad that the current Ajax coach will also be determining the club captaincy through interviews.

Harry Maguire's time as skipper of United has been under constant criticism and he could be relieved of the responsibility.

A source said:

“Erik is meticulous in his planning. He wants to know where everyone’s at with their mentality and situation at the club and has said he wants to discuss their futures regarding who wants to stay and who wants to go. He wants to give everyone a chance to discuss any issues or problems in private, before he arrives, so he can get a head-start on the summer.”

GOAL @goal Erik ten Hag won't stand for any nonsense at Manchester United Erik ten Hag won't stand for any nonsense at Manchester United 😤 https://t.co/idH7TPplIR

Erik ten Hag pre-planning for what is a vital moment in the history of Manchester United

A huge summer clearout beckons at Old Trafford

Manchester United's woeful season has seen the club hit rock bottom.

The once proud 13-time Premier League winners are experiencing one of the worst periods in the club's 140-year history.

They have exited all cup competitions in demoralizing fashion and are facing an uphill battle in the race for the top four.

They currently trail fourth-placed Arsenal by six points, having played one more game, with four games remaining.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Erik ten Hag will become the new Manchester United coach this summer OFFICIAL: Erik ten Hag will become the new Manchester United coach this summer 🔴 https://t.co/STgxwvcCT6

Ten Hag's work in revamping Ajax's squad following departures has been heralded as he has managed to deal with the repercussions of losing top stars.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek have all departed during the Dutch manager's time in charge at Ajax.

Yet, the 52-year-old has managed to rebuild aftereach departure and is now eyeing his third Eredivisie title in his five years at the Dutch club.

Edited by S Chowdhury