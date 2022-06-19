Erik ten Hag identifies 2 Manchester United stars who could be sold to raise funds for incomings: Reports

Manchester United could sell French forward Anthony Martial and English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

According to the Athletic, the sale of Martial and Wan-Bissaka is seen as the easiest way to raise funds to rebuild the United squad this summer.

Manchester United are set to go through a mass exodus at the end of the month as Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani are all set to leave the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. The Premier League giants will need to sign a number of top-quality players to replace them.

Erik ten Hag has been provided with a transfer budget of £120 million, per Daily Mail. Most of which could go towards the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the club's top transfer targets as Ten Hag is keen to sign a world-class midfielder this summer.

Barcelona are rumored to have rejected a £60 million bid from United for the Dutchman as they are seeking a fee in the region of £80 million for the Dutchman as per The Mirror.

Manchester United could be forced to sell some players to raise the funds required to strengthen other areas of their squad if they meet Barcelona's asking price for Frenkie de Jong.

Anthony Martial spent the second half of last season on loan with Spanish club Sevilla after growing frustrated with the lack of playing time at Old Trafford during the first half of the campaign. He scored just one goal in 12 appearances in all competitions for Julen Lopetegui's side.

The 26-year-old is unlikely to be part of Erik ten Hag's plans for next season. The Frenchman is contracted to United until 2024. He could fetch a decent fee in the transfer market this summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign. He was heavily criticized for his lack of consistency and output in attack during the first half of the season and lost his place in the starting line-up to Diogo Dalot during the second half of the campaign.

Ten Hag has reportedly deemed the former Crystal Palace star as surplus to requirements. Despite his massive slump in form, Wan Bissaka is still young and has shown immense defensive capabilities during his time with Manchester United. He could potentially have a number of suitors this summer.

AS Roma have been linked with a move for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to the Daily Mail, AS Roma are plotting a move for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Italian club finished sixth in the Serie A table last season and won the Europa Conference League. They are keen to back Jose Mourinho this summer by making some astute signings.

Mourinho signed Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for £34 million last summer and helped resurrect the young striker's career. Abraham scored 27 goals in 53 appearances for the Serie A side.

The Portuguese manager will hope to do the same with Aaron Wan-Bissaka if he moves to club. The English right-back will be keen to resurrect his career as well. Erik ten Hag's side are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £26 million for the right-back.

