Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United: What to expect in the 2023-24 season

Erik ten Hag has had a successful first season at Manchester United, guiding the team to a third-place finish in the Premier League and a spot in the Champions League along with a Carabao Cup trophy.

However, there is still work to be done, and Ten Hag will be looking to build on this success in the 2023-24 season.

Here's a list of things to expect from Ten Hag's Manchester United team going forward!

More consistency:

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League in 2022-23, but they were inconsistent at times. They won 17 of their first 21 games, but then lost five of their next eight games. This inconsistency cost them a chance to finish higher in the table. Ten Hag will be looking for his team to be more consistent in the 2023-24 season if they are to challenge for trophies.

The stat that needs to be improved is the number of points dropped from winning positions. In 2022-23, Manchester United dropped 20 points from winning positions. This is a major area that needs to be addressed if United are to be more consistent in the 2023-24 season.

Ten Hag can improve United's consistency by instilling a strong work ethic and discipline in his team. He can also make sure that his players are well-rested and prepared for each game.

Improved defense:

Manchester United conceded 57 goals in the Premier League in 2022-23, which was the fifth-most in the top flight. Their defense was a major weakness, and they were often caught out on the counter-attack. Ten Hag has brought in a new center-back Lisandro Martinez, and he will be looking for his defense to be more solid in the 2023-24 season.

The stat that needs to be improved is the number of goals conceded. In 2022-23, United conceded 57 goals. This is a major area that needs to be addressed if United are to have a better defensive record in the 2023-24 season.

Ten Hag can improve United's defense by signing new players and by working with his current players to improve their positioning and communication. He can also implement a more organized and disciplined defensive system.

More creativity in midfield:

Manchester United's midfield was also a bit of a weakness in 2022-23. They created chances, but they often lacked the creativity to break down deep-lying defenses. Ten Hag has brought in Christian Eriksen, and he will be looking for his midfield to be more creative in the 2023-24 season. Eriksen is a gifted playmaker who can create chances from nothing, and he will be a valuable asset to United's midfield, however, the last few weeks of the season proved that the Danish star often gets tired after the hour mark in games.

United need to improve number of chances created. In 2022-23, Manchester United created just 100 chances, and this is a major area that needs to be addressed if they are to be more creative in the 2023-24 season.

Ten Hag can improve Manchester United's midfield creativity by signing some specific players and by working with his current players to improve their passing and dribbling skills. He can also implement a more attacking-minded midfield system.

Improved finishing:

Manchester United's finishing was also a bit of a problem in 2022-23. They had plenty of chances, but they often failed to take them. One of the biggest reasons for this was the absence of a proper number 9 throughout the season. Ten Hag will be looking for new clinical forwards in the summer transfer window. If Manchester United can improve their finishing, they will be a much more dangerous team.

The stat that needs to be improved is the number of goals scored. In 2022-23, Manchester United scored 65 goals. This is a major area that needs to be addressed if United are to be more clinical in front of goal in the 2023-24 season.

Overall, there is a lot of potential for Manchester United under Ten Hag. The team has to make some good signings in the 2023 summer transfer window, as Ten Hag has had a year to implement his philosophy.

If United can be more consistent, improve their defense, add more creativity in midfield, and improve their finishing, they could be a force to be reckoned with in the 2023-24 season.

Poll : 0 votes