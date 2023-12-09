Erik ten Hag ready to sell Manchester United midfielder as he continues squad reshuffle - Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is ready to offload Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen signed for the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 as a free agent. While his quality is undeniable, the Dane has blown hot and cold this season. He has made 15 appearances across competitions this season, starting only eight of them.

Eriksen is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Ten Hag is reportedly contemplating selling the former Tottenham Hotspur star. According to Football Insider, Eriksen will have suitors in European football should Manchester United decide to part ways.

Eriksen has so far made 59 appearances for Manchester United since his summer move, scoring three goals and providing 12 assists for the Red Devils. The midfielder's contract with the Old Trafford club will run until the end of the 2024-25 season and he has an estimated market value of €18 million according to Transfermarkt.

United signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina in the summer and also has Casemiro in their ranks. With Kobbie Mainoo also flourishing in the first team, Eriksen's game time could be further reduced.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to complete his minority takeover soon as per reports. The club could be in for a squad shake-up with the likes of Eriksen being shown the door.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses Andre Onana's absence in January

Andre Onana is set to feature for Cameroon in the AFCON 2024 from January 13. Onana could miss a considerable amount of matches depending on Cameroon's progress.

The goalkeeper has been an undisputed starter for Manchester United since his summer move from Inter Milan. Erik ten Hag, though, is happy with his pool of goalkeepers, consisting of Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton. He said (via United's official website):

"We are pleased with the group we have now. We were aware of this situation, you have to manage that, we are covering. We have a very strong keeper group, especially the first three. They all can play, they are all capable to play on the highest standards needed. We are happy with that group and we are comfortable."

Bayindir made a £4.3 million summer move from Fenerbahce. He is yet to make his debut for the club. The Turk, though, is expected to replace Onana when the Cameroonian is absent.