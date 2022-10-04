Erik ten Hag reluctant to allow Cristiano Ronaldo departure in January due to one concern at Manchester United: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly going to try and leave Manchester United in January, although Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let him go.

According to ESPN, the club are prepared for the 37-year-old to engineer a move away from Old Trafford if he cannot break into Ten Hag's first-team. Cristiano Ronaldo has started just one Premier League game this term and failed to score in any of his five other appearances off the bench.

The Portugal captain was an unused substitute during Manchester United's humiliating 6-3 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The legendary forward has fallen behind Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, despite netting 24 times in 38 appearances last season.

But Ten Hag is wary that if Cristiano Ronaldo does leave in January, Manchester United could be left short upfront, as Rashford and Martial have already suffered injuries this season. According to the aforementioned report, the Dutch boss is also aware that the Red Devils won't have any money to spend in the winter window if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner does leave.

Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo's attitude towards training and games has been 'exemplary.' But it is no secret that the striker wanted to leave Old Trafford in the summer in search of Champions League football as he failed to attend the Red Devils' pre-season tour.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United are braced for Cristiano Ronaldo to attempt to leave the club again in January, sources have told ESPN. Man United are braced for Cristiano Ronaldo to attempt to leave the club again in January, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/V4H3Cp3Tyg

Pundit believes Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United for MLS in January

Paul Robinson believes Cristiano Ronaldo could move stateside in the winter transfer window, calling the current situation at Manchester United 'a real problem.'

Moving to the USA will mean the end of the striker's hopes of another Champions League triumph, but Robinson struggles to see an alternative destination. The former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper told Football Insider:

“There is a real problem there. He wanted to leave in the summer and made his intentions quite clear. It is now not an ideal situation for everybody.

“You question why a player like him is sat on the bench after a performance like that against Man City. Ronaldo would be a marquee signing for any club. Would Chelsea go for him? I’m not sure if Ronaldo fits into Graham Potter’s plans. To be honest, I cannot see him joining another Premier League club."

He added:

“He is not going to want to sit on the bench somewhere else and I think the ship has sailed at Man United. The only place I can see him going is the US. It is a situation that needs sorting out. It is a tricky one though, hence why he is still there.”

GOAL @goal It could all end badly for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United It could all end badly for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United 😬 https://t.co/rifuVC3aX5

United will take on Cypriot club Omonia FC on Thursday, October 6, in their next UEFA Europa League clash.

