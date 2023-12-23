Erik ten Hag reveals reasons for Manchester United's poor performances this season after loss to West Ham

Following Manchester United's deflating 2-0 defeat to West Ham, Erik ten Hag has stepped forward with an explanation for the team's poor performance this season.

This loss, while significant, is part of a concerning trend for the Red Devils, who have now faced defeat in half of their 18 Premier League matches. Also, their inability to find the back of the net in recent games has only worsened the sense of panic surrounding the team's form.

The match at East London began unimpressively for Manchester United, who, despite a resurgence towards the end of the first half, failed to capitalize on their opportunities. Alejandro Garnacho's missed chances were glaring, and Rasmus Hojlund's ongoing struggle in front of goal were part of the team's offensive woes.

The game's turning point came with Jarrod Bowen's goal (72'), a moment marred by yet another instance of lackluster goalkeeping from Andre Onana. From there, United's hopes of a comeback faded rapidly. Kobbie Mainoo's unfortunate slip led to Mohammed Kudus sealing the win for West Ham (78') as United left London without any points.

In his post-match remarks, Erik ten Hag addressed the issues head-on (via Utd District):

"There are reasons for it [underperforming], we have many injuries, so the team will be better if the injured ones return. We have to be calm, stick together, stick to the plan, we have to do it together."

Manchester United outcast Donny Van de Beek looks set for new chapter with Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek is poised to embark on a new phase in his career with a loan transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt for the remainder of the season. This move, as reported by The Athletic (via ManUtdNews), is expected to be finalized after the opening of the winter transfer window on New Year's Day.

Frankfurt has been given an option to convert Van de Beek's loan into a permanent transfer, with a proposed fee of €11 million plus incentives. The Dutch midfielder's transfer has already included a medical examination earlier this week.

Van de Beek has experienced a challenging tenure at Old Trafford, marred by a combination of sparse playing opportunities and recurring injuries. These factors have significantly hampered his ability to make a substantial impact at Manchester United. Since his arrival in 2020, Van de Beek's contributions have been limited, with a total of just 62 appearances over four seasons.

