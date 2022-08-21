Erik ten Hag tore into one Manchester United superstar after 4-0 Brentford loss: Reports

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has reportedly hit out at midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his performance in his team's 4-0 humiliating loss to Brentford last weekend.

After opening their 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton Hove & Albion, the Red Devils made the trip to London for their second Premier League fixture of the season. However, the club were dismantled inside 35 minutes as the Bees scored four goals.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag punished the players by forcing them to run 13.8 kilometres in 30 degree heat less than a day after the defeat. The former Ajax manager has also made his players watch videos of rival teams like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Ten Hag has also warned the first-team that no one is undroppable and has specifically criticised Fernandes for his lacklustre start to the season. A source, as per the aforementioned report, said:

"After the Brentford game, Ten Hag tore strips off Bruno in particular. Everyone thinks he's letting Bruno, Maguire and Ronaldo know they are not guaranteed a starting spot, no matter what their status in the team is."

The source continued:

"He has accused the players of having no chemistry. Ten Hag has told the players that he'll take the blame for them not being fit enough, but he's criticised them for not having enough hunger."

Fernandes, who joined Manchester United from Sporting CP for £47 million in 2020, has been going through a rough patch. So far, he has produced two disjointed performances for Ten Hag's side, mounting pressure on the new boss.

Speaking to Record, Fernandes said:

"It's a sad locker room, a bit dejected by the results. Expectations were high after the pre-season we had. The locker room knows it's not at the level it needs to be. I need to look in the mirror and do better than I've been doing."

Manchester United will next face Liverpool at home on August 22.

Gabriel Agbonlahor labels Manchester United star as 'worst possible teammate'

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa Gabriel Agbonlahor shared his two cents about Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes and his recent attitude in the new season. He elaborated:

"Fernandes gets away with murder. Did you see Fernandes do anything? I can't remember the last time he had a decent game. He's always the one that's throwing his arms up in the air."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“For me, Fernandes looks like the worst teammate. He always throws his arms up at his teammates.”



Gabby Agbonlahor GOES IN on Bruno Fernandes “Everyone points at Maguire, Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho…”“For me, Fernandes looks like the worst teammate. He always throws his arms up at his teammates.”Gabby Agbonlahor GOES IN on Bruno Fernandes “Everyone points at Maguire, Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho…”“For me, Fernandes looks like the worst teammate. He always throws his arms up at his teammates.”Gabby Agbonlahor GOES IN on Bruno Fernandes 🔥🔥 https://t.co/GXdpRA7uYa

He continued:

"Even when he gives it away. He could pass it to you but pass it out of play and he'd blame you. That's the sort of player Fernandes is. The worst possible teammate."

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy