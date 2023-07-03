Erik ten Hag trophies: How many honors have Manchester United manager won during his coaching career?

Current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has won seven trophies so far in his senior coaching career. The Dutch manager helped United win the Carabao Cup in his first season in charge of the club.

Apart from that, Ten Hag won six titles during his Ajax stint. He helped the Amsterdam club win three Eredivisies (2021-22, 2020-21, and 2018-19). He also guided them to two Dutch Cup honors.

Apart from that, Erik ten Hag won the Dutch Super Cup with Ajax. The 52-year-old is considered one of the most tactical managers in the game at the moment.

He is highly appreciated among fans and pundits. Manchester United's improvements were evident in Ten Hag's first season in charge. He helped the team fetch a third-place finish in the Premier League in 2022-23. The Red Devils will play in the UEFA Champions League next season after a season's absence.

Here's what Erik ten Hag said about David de Gea's Manchester United future

David de Gea's contract situation is a hot topic at the moment. His United contract expired on June 30. The longstanding goalkeeper was initially offered a contract renewal.

United, however, have since withdrawn their offer. Erik ten Hag was asked about De Gea's future at the club last month. The Dutchman told The Times:

"Yes, but I will not say he'll always be my number one because in a club like Manchester United there must be competition in all positions. You can’t do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions."

Since joining the club in 2011, De Gea has been a diligent servant of the outfit. He has so far made 545 appearances for them, keeping 190 clean sheets. De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove in 2022-23.

However, the Spaniard made a few high-profile errors as well. He is not very adept with his distribution, a trait that Ten Hag needs from his goalkeeper. Hence, the Red Devils are exploring other options to become the club's first choice.

