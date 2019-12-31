Eriksen and Bale set for switch, Spurs monitoring Upamecano: Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Roundup, 31st December 2019

Could Gareth Bale be on his way back to Spurs?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup for the day.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have thus far picked up four points over the Christmas period and face off with Southampton on New Year’s Day, but the January transfer window could mark some changes in their squad, with various rumours of comings in and goings out. Without further ado, here are today’s stories.

Spurs to duel with Arsenal for Upamecano?

The Guardian is reporting that Spurs could be lured into a duel with their bitter rivals Arsenal for the signature of RB Leipzig’s defender Dayot Upamecano. The 21-year old Frenchman is rated at somewhere around £50m, and since joining Leipzig in 2017 he’s become one of Europe’s most highly rated young defenders.

Whether this move would make sense given Toby Alderweireld’s new contract is a question mark, but Tottenham have also struggled for clean sheets since Jose Mourinho’s arrival, and so unless Arsenal are willing to pay over the odds, Upamecano could be a good signing for Spurs.

Bale to return in exchange for Eriksen?

It’s widely known that midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to depart Tottenham in one of the upcoming transfer windows, but SportsMole – via AS – is reporting that a deal could be done with Real Madrid as early as January. Such a deal would see Eriksen move to the Bernabeu – with former Spurs superstar Gareth Bale moving back to North London.

The report states that the offer on the table for the Welshman could be Eriksen – and a fee of £26m – as Bale has become somewhat of an outcast at Madrid. There is no word on how Tottenham might look to deal with the forward’s astronomical wage packet, however.

Offer to be made for Muriqi?

Turkish journalist Ferudun Nigdelioglu is reporting via Twitter that Tottenham have made an offer to sign Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi, with fellow Premier League side Burnley also interested in the player.

The 25-year-old from Kosovo has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for the Turkish Super Lig club this season and also performed well for his national team in Euro 2020 qualifying. The word is that Fenerbahce would prefer to keep him until the end of the season, however, so this may be a story that drags on for some time.

Walker-Peters to Brighton?

The Sun is reporting that Spurs right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is wanted by Brighton, as he appears to be surplus to requirements in North London following the arrival of Jose Mourinho. The 22-year old academy graduate has only made one appearance under the Portuguese boss thus far – in a Champions League dead rubber against Bayern Munich.

Serge Aurier is currently considered Spurs’ first choice in the position, and with Juan Foyth also able to play there, Walker-Peters could look elsewhere for first-choice football – something the Seagulls would definitely be able to offer to him.