Eriksen to Inter, Vertonghen to Napoli, and more: Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Roundup, 2nd January 2020

Could Christian Eriksen be on his way to Inter Milan?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup for the day. With the January transfer window now open, there are all sorts of rumours flying around regarding Jose Mourinho’s Spurs – despite earlier reports suggesting a likely lack of activity from them. Here are today’s stories.

Inter Milan make contact with Eriksen?

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen is now into the final stages of his contract with Tottenham, and despite the club’s best efforts, it seems likely he’ll depart North London in the near future. Spurs would preferably take a January exit as it’d mean they’d get a transfer fee for him, and the latest rumour has him heading to Italy.

Sky Sports is reporting that Inter Milan have made contact with Eriksen’s representatives with view to a move, and while the Italian side would prefer to sign him for free in the summer, they’re also apparently wary of interest from other clubs – most notably domestic rivals Juventus – meaning a January move isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Whether it’s in the summer or this month, it seems that we’re about to see the last of the Dane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Vertonghen to depart for Napoli or Ajax?

Despite his compatriot Toby Alderweireld signing a new deal at Spurs last month, there have been no updates regarding a new contract for defender Jan Vertonghen. That’s set the rumour mill off and the Guardian is now reporting that he could depart North London in the summer on a free transfer once his current deal expires.

The report states that Vertonghen’s likely suitors are Serie A side Napoli and Ajax, who sold him to Spurs back in 2012. And given his contract situation, he’d be free to talk to either side this month. However, as it’s only been three months since the Belgian stated that he wanted to remain at Tottenham, it’ll be interesting to see who makes the first move.

Mourinho looking to bolster defence with Pereira and Ferguson?

The Guardian is reporting that – perhaps with the departure of Jan Vertonghen on his mind – Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster Tottenham’s defence by moving for Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira and West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson.

The report states that Spurs could offer up to £30m for Pereira, but given Leicester’s lofty status in the Premier League, it could be hard to tempt him away from the King Power Stadium – especially as the word is also that Paris St. Germain are interested.

19-year old Ferguson meanwhile has played 20 times for West Brom this season – in either full-back position, an area which Spurs are short in – so a move for him would certainly make sense, even if he doesn’t necessarily fit the bill for a usual Mourinho signing.