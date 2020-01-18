Erling Haaland scores hat-trick inside 20 minutes on Dortmund debut

What a debut!

In his debut match for his new club, Norwegian superstar Erling Braut Haaland scored a stunning hat-trick inside 20 minutes after coming off the bench. When he joined the game, Borussia Dortmund were 3-1 down to Augsburg. However, his impact was immediate and the match finished 5-3 in favor of the famed yellow and blacks.

Erling Braut Haaland started this season in Austria, playing for RB Salzburg before joining Dortmund in the winter transfer window. Whilst in Austria, the Norwegian youngster scored a staggering 28 goals in just 22 games, which subsequently drew attention from all of Europe's biggest clubs.

Erling Braut Haaland joined Dortmund whilst the Bundesliga was in its winter recess, meaning that the Norwegian was afforded some time to properly settle into life in Dortmund. Although BVB played a friendly during this period, the Norwegian was rested in that match.

As mentioned, when he was subbed into the game, Borussia Dortmund was surprisingly losing 3-1 to 10th placed Augsburg. It did not take long for the Norwegian to score, however, as in less than three minutes of being on the pitch, he scored his debut goal with a lovely slotted finish off the post to bring the score to 3-2.

The youngster did not stop there though, as, after a Jadon Sancho equalizer, Haaland scored a tap-in to make the score 4-3 in the 70th minute to give Dortmund the lead for the first time in the match.

Not satisfied with two goals in his debut game in the Bundesliga, Haaland completed his hat-trick with an impressive goal that saw him stride across nearly half the pitch before guiding the ball into the goal.

Haaland completed his hat-trick in just 23 minutes in what was one of the greatest footballing debuts in recent memory. There had been speculation as to whether Haaland's earlier footballing exploits were exaggerated due to playing in the Austrian League, but with this performance, he has put those doubts to rest.