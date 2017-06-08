Ernesto Valverde prevents Barcelona from cashing in on Andres Iniesta

Ernesto Valverde believes Andres Iniesta still has a lot to offer.

Valverde to make a huge overhaul at the Nou Camp?

What’s the story?

Barcelona board made a decision to sell Andrés Iniesta this summer according to reports in Spain. However, new manager, Ernesto Valverde stepped in and blocked the move. According to Cadena SER, Barca’s hierarchy had considered cashing in on Iniesta because they wanted to sign fresh young talent for the future and wanted to let go of the legend in the process.

In case you didn’t know...

Iniesta is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game

Iniesta, who has been with the club since he was 12, only has one year left in his contract and a new deal has not been agreed yet. The 33-year-old has been one of Barcelona’s greatest ever players and has literally won everything he could with the club. However, the board’s decision to try and cash in on the player came as a surprise to manager Valverde as well as the fans who would want him to have a deserving farewell like former teammate Xavi.

The player only managed 23 league appearances this season and failed to find the net even once in La Liga but his services were invaluable in the club’s glory years under Pep Guardiola and it is safe to say that he deserves to hang up his boots playing for the Blaugrana.

The heart of the matter

It would be unfair to even think of Andres Iniesta wearing another club’s shirt given the fact that he has been one-club man through and through. Valverde possibly won over a section of the fans even without managing a single game for the club with his decision to prevent the board from selling the club legend and this could only act as a spring board to his new adventure with the Catalan giants.

Also read: 5 players who can replace Andres Iniesta at Barcelona

With the backing of his new manager, Iniesta and his experience could prove to become vital when Barcelona try to regain their supremacy in Spain as well as Europe next season. A player of his calibre cannot be overlooked by any side.

What’s next?

Barcelona are reportedly on the lookout for a new midfielder but that shouldn’t become an obstacle for Iniesta’s involvement in the coming season keeping in mind that he has at least a few good seasons left in him

Author’s take

Iniesta is someone who is highly regarded at Nou Camp and for any manager taking over at a club with the stature of Barcelona, characters like him who have tons of experience at the top level will undoubtedly be an essential element.