ES Sétif vs Al Ahly prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22

ES Setif host Al Ahly at the Stade du 5 Juillet in the second-leg fixture of the CAF Champions League semi-final on Saturday.

The hosts face an uphill task of overturning a four-goal deficit from the first leg. The visiting side have been in good touch throughout the competition and are unlikely to give up the four-goal cushion easily.

Al Ahly are the reigning champions and also won the competition in 2020, so they will be hoping to win the competition three times in a row, having failed to do so in 2006 and 2013.

ES Sétif vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with all four previous games coming in CAF competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment with two wins for either side.

Al Ahly have not secured a win at Saturday's venue and will be hoping to change that fact.

ES Sétif form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Al Ahly form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

ES Sétif vs Al Ahly Team News

ES Sétif

The hosts had no reported injuries for the game as Hocine Laribi returned to the pitch in the first-leg fixture. Amir Karaoui was red-carded in the first leg and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Amir Karaoui.

Al Ahly

Badr Benoun remains sidelined with COVID-19 related complications. Akram Tawfik is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury while Mohamed Abdel Moneim is in line to mark his return to the pitch from a muscle injury. Amr El-Sulaya faces a late fitness test ahead of the second leg.

Injuries: Akram Tawfik, Badr Benoun.

Doubtful: Mohamed Abdel Moneim, Amr El-Sulaya.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Amar Hamdy

ES Sétif vs Al Ahly Predicted XIs

ES Setif (4-3-3): Sofaine Khedeira (GK); Karim Nemdil, Hicham Belakroui, Hocine Laribi, Houri Ferhani; Ahmed Kendouci, Mohamed Khoutir Ziti, Abd El Kader Boutiche, Abderrahim Deghmoum; Akram Djahnit, Riyad Benayad.

Al Ahly (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ali Maaloul, Ayman Ashraf, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany; Walid Soliman, Hamdi Fathi, Aliou Dieng; Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Sherif, Percy Tau.

ES Sétif vs Al Ahly Prediction

Al Ahly are winless in their previous trip to the Setif but have hit goalscoring form in the knockout stages of the competition and are the favorites in this game. Setif will be looking to make their home advantage count here but we are unlikely to see an upset. The game should end in a narrow win for Nadi El Watanniyah.

Prediction: ES Sétif 1-2 Al Ahly.

Edited by Peter P