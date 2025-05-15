Espanyol 0-2 FC Barcelona: Blaugrana player ratings as Hansi Flick secures domestic treble in debut season in charge of Catalan giants

Hansi Flick guided Barcelona to their 28th LaLiga title with a 2-0 win over fellow Catalan side Espanyol. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring for the new Spanish champions in the 53rd minute before he turned provider for Fermin Lopez in the fifth minute of added time to secure the win and title for his boyhood club.

Barcelona player ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny- 8.5/10

The veteran Polish keeper had a fabulous game for the new Spanish champions. He made a save when called upon and seven recoveries in the match.

Gerard Martin- 7/10

Martin had a solid game before he came off at halftime. He won two of three duels, made side recoveries, and completed 31 of 36 passes.

Andreas Christensen- 8/10

The Danish defender had a good game for Barcelona on the road. He won eight of 11 duels, made five recoveries, and completed 67 of 75 passes to help his side to victory and the LaLiga title.

Ronald Araujo- 7/10

The Uruguayan defender had a solid game before he was forced off with an injury. He completed 53 of 57 passes and won the two duels he entered against Espanyol.

Eric Garcia- 7.5/10

The Spanish defender had a solid game for Blaugrana. He won two of five duels and completed 73 of 81 passes to help his side to victory in the Catalan derby.

Frankie De Jong- 7.5/10

The Dutch star had an impressive game for Barcelona. He completed 98% of 91 passes but only won two of six duels.

Pedri- 8/10

Pedri had a solid game for Hansi Flick's side. The midfielder completed the most passes (104) in the game and won two of three duels.

Lamine Yamal- 9/10

Lamine Yamal was at the center of everything for Barcelona in their win over Espanyol. He opened the scoring and set up the second goal, completed the most dribbles in the game (five), won the most duels (11), and lost the most duels (12)

Dani Olmo- 7.5/10

Dani Olmo put on a solid performance for Barcelona against Espanyol. He bagged an assist, created two chances, and won four of 10 duels in the game

Raphinha- 8/10

The Brazilian star played a strong game for Blaugrana on the road and contributed to their victory at the final whistle. He created one chance and tested the opposition goal once in the game while winning the two duels he entered.

Robert Lewandowski- 6/10

The veteran Polish striker did not have a good game for Barcelona. He lost three of four duels, was dispossessed twice, and failed to get a shot on target.

Barcelona substitutions:

Alejandro Balde- 6.5/10

The La Masia graduate came on for Barcelona after halftime and played well to secure the win for his side. He completed 30 of 33 passes and won four of five duels.

Pau Cubarsi- 6.5/10

The Spanish defender came on in the second half and helped his side secure the win with a clean sheet against their crosstown rivals. He lost six of nine duels, but completed 31 of 34 passes after coming on

Fermin Lopez- 8/10

The Spanish midfielder came on in the second half of the game and helped double his side's lead to secure the league title. He won three of four duels and completed four of five passes.

Héctor Fort- NA

The defender came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game.

Gavi- NA

The Spaniard came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.

