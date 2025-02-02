Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos lose in Catalonia again

Real Madrid continue to suffer against Catalan clubs this season following their late defeat to Espanyol (February 1). The reigning LaLiga champions fell to a 1-0 defeat on the road after 23-year-old defender Carlos Romero linked with Omar El Hilali in the 85th minute to volley home.

Los Blancos will be disappointed following their defeat in a game they controlled, with 76% possession and seven shots on target. However, they remain top of the league table, one point ahead Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

The Belgian goalkeeper did not have a great game for Real Madrid. He managed just one save from two shots, had 29 touches overall and made one clearance.

Lucas Vazquez - 7.5/10

The captain had a decent game despite his side's defeat. He was the most fouled player (3) and won four out of five ground duels. However, he lost possession nine times in the game.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

The German defender did not have enough time to influence the game as he went off injured after 15 minutes.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

The Frenchman was decent in the game despite the loss. He completed 95% of his 101 passes, made two interceptions, two clearances and won both his aerial duels.

Francisco Garcia - 7/10

The Spanish defender had a decent game as well. He completed 91% of his 56 passes along with two clearances and one interception. However, he lost possession nine times.

Dani Ceballos - 7/10

Dani Ceballos was solid alongside Federico Valverde in midfield. He completed the most passes (110) on the pitch and made four successful long balls from as many attempts. He also made one key pass and had a shot on target.

Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

The Uruguayan midfielder played well for Real Madrid. He completed 93% of his 97 passes in the game, made 11 successful long balls, won two ground duels, two aerial duels and made two clearances.

Jude Bellingham - 7/10

The English star was decent in the game and created two chances. He won four out of seven duels and made four recoveries. However, he lost possession 13 times.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Kylian Mbappe was decent for Real Madrid despite the defeat. He tested the keeper twice and even hit the woodwork while making two successful dribbles from three attempts.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

The Brazilian was Los Blancos' best player on the night but could not help his side escape defeat in Catalonia. He made three key passes, had three successful dribbles and won all five ground duels he contested.

Vinicius Jr - 5/10

The Brazilian was poor against Espanyol. He won just three of the 14 duels he contested, made one successful dribble from five attempts and lost possession 20 times. A game he would quickly like to forget.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Raul Asencio - 6.5/10

The young defender came on for the injured Antonio Rudiger and had a decent game. He completed 92% of his 50 passes and made four recoveries.

Luka Modric - 6/10

The veteran midfielder came on in the 80th minute but could not help his side avoid defeat.

Brahim Diaz - NA

The Moroccan star came on late and lacked time to influence the game.

