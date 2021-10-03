Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos suffer first league defeat of season | La Liga 2021-22

Espanyol beat Real Madrid 2-1 to hand the league leaders their first defeat of the season. The loss ended Real Madrid's 25-game unbeaten run in the Spanish top flight. To put the result in perspective, Espanyol beat Madrid for only the second time in 25 years.

The hosts started the game on a bright note, and were rewarded for their efforts when Raul De Tomas opened the scoring in the 17th minute. The former Real Madrid forward scored after getting past Lucas Vazquez, converting a low cross from Adrian Embarba.

Real Madrid sought an immediate response, but Espanyol held firm. Madrid were then dealt another blow when Aleix Vidal doubled the hosts' lead at the hour-mark. Karim Benzema scored a peach of a goal to pull one back for Real Madrid. But he couldn't help avert a first league defeat of the season for his team.

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Real Madrid need to sort out their defence

RCD Espanyol vs Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid's struggles at the back are quite evident, especially the centre-back pairing. Carlo Ancelotti has been switching between Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho. But the lack of chemistry at the heart of their rearguard has been all too apparent, despite Militao and Alaba performing well individually.

Meanwhile, Nacho and Lucas Vazquez look completely out of form. Injuries to Dani Carvajal, Marcelo and Ferland Mendy have not made things any better as well.

#4 Real Madrid are experimenting a lot

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been experimenting a lot with his lineups. The Italian has been evaluating his options, and trying out different formations. Although it is quite natural for newly appointed managers with huge squads to do that, he needs to find his best XI and formation quickly.

Madrid have played their best football in a 4-3-3 formation. However, to rotate the squad and accommodate players unsuitable to play in a 4-3-3, different formations have been tested. That has led to deficiencies in attack or defence.

Ancelotti will have to figure out a system that best suits Real Madrid without compromising the team's playing style.

