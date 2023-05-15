Espanyol 2-4 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Lewandowski double seals first league title since 2019 | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona won the 2022-23 La Liga title after beating Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday (May 14).

Robert Lewandowski (2), Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde were the scorers for the Blaugrana, who won the top-flight title after four years. The Periquitos scored twice in the closing stages through Javi Puado and Joselu, but the result was never in doubt.

Xavi's team needed a win to seal the deal and went hell for leather, at least in the opening stanza, when they were in cruise control. Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a simple finish at the near post before Balde doubled their advantage nine minutes later.

The Pole bagged his second of the evening from another tap-in as the Espanyol defence was ruthlessly exposed. Kounde piled further misery on the relegation-battling side with a fourth in the 53rd minute before the Periquitos pulled one back through Puado 20 minutes later. Joselu then made it 4-2 in stoppage-time to make the scoreline look more respectable.

Barcelona were officially crowned the champions of the Spanish league as they cannot be mathematically caught now, having reached 85 points after 34 games. The most that second-placed Real Madrid can achieve is 83. On that note, here are the major talking points from the game:

#5 Barcelona were keen to get the job done quickly

Knowing that a victory will seal the title, Barcelona came flying out of the blocks and raced to a 3-0 lead inside the opening stanza, effectively ending the tie as a contest.

In fact, it took only 11 minutes for them to break the deadlock, as the Blaugrana were eager to get the job done as soon as possible. Their performance in the first-half was peak Barcelona, dominating possession, creating numerous chances and splitting their rivals open at the back.

It was only after their fourth goal that Barcelona appeared to take their feet off the pedal, allowing Espanyol back into the game as the hosts scored twice late on to reduce the deficit. However, it was too little too late, as the damage was already done.

The Blaugrana have won their 27th La Liga title, their first in four years.

#4 Espanyol's fighting spirit gives hope of survival

With a 17th defeat in 34 league games, Espanyol remain mired in relegation in 19th position in the standings with only 31 points, four adrift of safety with as many games remaining.

However, their fighting spirit late on suggested the Periquitos still have it in them. Trailing 4-0 after just 53 minutes, Luis García's side didn't give up and fought back to score twice in the final 20 minutes to reduce the scoreline. They looked threatening on the break and passed the ball around quickly to open up spaces in Barcelona's defence.

Espanyol play Rayo Vallecano, Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Almeria in their final four games. All except one are languishing in the bottom half of the standings. If they play with the same tenacity in those games, relegation could be avoided.

#3 Lewandowski strengthenes Golden Boot prospects

Robert Lewandowski set Barcelona on their way with a first-half brace. His first was a simple tap-in off Alejandro Balde's cross in the 11th minute before firing one into an empty net on the cusp of half-time after Raphinha had left Espanyol's defence for dead with a lovely cross.

As a result, the Pole extended his goalscoring tally for the season to 21, going four clear of his closest rival Karim Benzema, whose hopes of winning back-to-back Pichichi awards is almost over.

There are four more games left for both. Things could still change, but Benzema will have to score a glut of goals in their remaining games and hope that Lewandowski loses his shooting boots.

#2 Joselu can expect suitors in the summer

Even if Espanyol get relegated from La Liga, Joselu can expect suitors from the top flight, as he has been terrific this season. On Sunday, he bagged his 15th goal of the campaign, the most behind only Lewandowski (21) and Benzema (17).

It wasn't the most amazing strike by any stretch. Joselu merely latched onto a loose ball after Fernando Calero's original shot had come off the post, and he tapped home from barely five yards out.

Nevertheless, it was a testament to his excellent positioning and reading. That's something he has displayed all season, as Joselu can be an absolute predator in the box. Mid-table teams could benefit from having a player like him.

#1 Barcelona are champions again - start of a new era or one-off?

Barcelona romped to the La Liga title after four years. The intervening period has been tumultuous for the club, who endured crippling financial crisis and saw many key players leave, including Lionel Messi.

After taking over in November 2021, Xavi steadily rebuilt the club from the mess he inherited. The Spaniard restored Barcelona's identity by shifting their playing style back to possession-based approach backed with defensive excellence.

With Joan Laporta also returning as president, the management certainly played a big part too, putting emphasis on developing young talents and straying away from their recent philosophy of expensive signings.

Now that Barcelona are back at the summit of Spanish football, the big question is - could this be the start of a new era of dominance? The Blaugrana certainly have a good squad and are now trying to bring back Messi, which will be a huge boost in their attempt to retain the title next season.

Real Madrid, who conceded their crown in rather limp fashion, will undergo a rebuild themselves this summer. In fact, that has already begun with Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund seemingly on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu and possibly a few more players to follow suit.

Exciting days ahead in Spanish top flight.

Poll : 0 votes