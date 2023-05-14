Espanyol 2-4 Barcelona: Player ratings for Blaugrana as Lewandowski double seals 27th league title | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona saw off derby rivals Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday (May 14) to win the 2022-23 La Liga title, their first league success in four years.

A brace from Robert Lewandowski, coupled with goals from Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde got the job done for the Blaiugrana, while Javi Puado and Joselu were the scorers for the Periquitos.

Knowing that a victory will seal their top-flight crown, Barcelona came flying out of the blocks. They took the lead after just 11 minutes when Lewandowski prodded home a deflection.

Balde doubled their advantage nine minutes later by volleying Pedri's cross home from close range. Lewandowski put the game beyond doubt in the closing stages of the half with his second of the night.

The Blaugrana continued their dominant run after the break as Kounde added a fourth. Espanyol, who are battling relegation, had been run roughshod over but found some consolation.

Puado chipped over Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with an audacious effort. Joselu then tapped home from point-blank range after Fernando Calero's original effort had come off the post.

Nevertheless, Barcelona's win was never in doubt as they became champions of Spain after four years. Espanyol, meanwhile, remain mired in relegation battle in 19th place, four points adrift of safety with only four games remaining.

On that note, are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7.5/10

The Barcelona custodian made five saves in the game, much to Espanyol's chagrin, but was beaten twice.

Jules Kounde - 8/10

The Frenchman tried his luck at goal in the opening half with a 30-yard stunner, but it flew narrowly wide of the top corner.

He gained redemption after the break with a deft header to make it 4-0. Defensively, he had no issues dealing with Espanyol, ending the game without a single clearance, interception or block.

Ronald Araujo - 8/10

Making a telling impact at both ends of the pitch, he helped create the opening goal for his team. Araujo also kept former Barcelona player Martin Braithwaite firmly under wraps with his excellent marking.

Andreas Christensen - 7.5/10

The Dane moped up everything in front of him to ensure that it was all kosher in defense. His reading of the game was excellent, making one interception and two tackles, and circulated the ball well (93% accuracy).

Alejandro Balde - 8.5/10

He had all the space in the world down the left flank and used that to his advantage. Balde scored his first league goal for Barcelona minutes after his clever run and pass had set up Lewandowski for the opener.

Pedri - 8/10

Pedri ran the show in midfield in the opening stanza and ghosted past Espanyol defender with consummate ease to set up Balde for Barcelona's second. He ended the game with four key passes and a 90% pass completion rate.

Sergio Busquets - 8/10

The Barcelona veteran was in full control of midfield and helped dictate proceedings for the side. He even helped create Lewandowski's second goal and conjured another chance for Dembele in the second half, which didn't come to fruition, though.

Frenkie de Jong - 8.5/10

If Pedri was the show-runner for Barcelona in the first, De Jong took over the mantle in the second and went hell for leather. He was simply unstoppable, linking up superbly with attackers and bagging the assist for Kounde's goal.

The Dutchman also completed 96% of his passes (100 in total) and made six long balls.

Raphinha - 8/10

He had the freedom to burst forward down the right flank at will, and the Brazilian tore the Espanyol defence with his pace and directness. He also bagged the assist for Lewandowski's second goal.

Robert Lewandowski - 9/10

The Pole netted twice in the opening stanza to set Barcelona on their way to a victory. He huffed and puffed in search of his hat-trick, but it didn't come. Nonetheless, it was a spectacular performance to seal the title for the Blaugrana.

Gavi - 6.5/10

On a night when Barcelona were unstoppable in attack, Gavi, somehow, had a stinker. He went into the books in the first half for an ill-timed challenge and lost the ball to Sergi Darder, which almost led to a goal for Espanyol.

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes against Espanyol

Jordi Alba (62' for Araujo) - 7/10

He merely continued from where Araujo had left off and was on a rampage down the left side. Alba probed Espanyol's defence and created opportunities for his forwards.

Ousmane Dembele (62' for Raphinha) - 7/10

Superb attacking-wise, Dembele saw a shot fly narrowly wide, but he was caught out for Espanyol's first goal.

Marcos Alonso (74' for Christensen) - 6.5/10

He made one key block late on.

Ansu Fati (75' for Gavi) - 6/10

Fati was totally eclipsed for the 15 minutes he was on the fieled for.

Franck Kessie (89' for Pedri) - N/A

The game was done and dusted by the time the Ivorian was thrown in.

