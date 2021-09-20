Espanyol vs Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Espanyol will welcome Alaves to the RCDE Stadium for a matchday six fixture in La Liga on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Real Betis on Sunday. Leandro Cabrera scored an injury-time goal to help the Catalans snatch a point after the hosts had gone ahead in the first half.

Alaves suffered a 2-0 defeat to Osasuna on home turf a day earlier. David Garcia and Roberto Torres scored first-half goals to help the visitors secure all three points.

That defeat left the Basque outfit rooted to the bottom of the standings and they are just one of two sides who are yet to pick up points this term. Espanyol sit just above the relegation zone in 16th on three points.

Espanyol vs Alaves Head-to-Head

Both sides have seven wins apiece from their last 20 matches, while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a La Liga fixture in June 2020 when goals from Bernardo and Wu Lei helped Espanyol secure a 2-0 home win.

The hosts are yet to win a game since their return to the top-flight, drawing three and losing two. Alaves have lost all four of their league games so far.

Espanyol form guide: D-L-L-D-D

Alaves form guide: L-L-L-L

Espanyol vs Alaves Team News

Espanyol

Yangel Herrera (broken leg) and Javi Puado (muscle) have both been sidelined with fitness concerns. There are no suspension worries for coach Vicente Moreno.

Injuries: Yangel Herrera, Javi Puado

Suspension: None

Alaves

Édgar Mendez (knee), Javi Lopez Carballo (muscle) and Pons Riera Pere (muscle) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Édgar Mendez, Javi Lopez Carballo, Pons Riera Pere

Suspension: None

Espanyol vs Alaves Predicted XI

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez (GK); Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Oscar Gil; Manu Morlanes, Sergi Darder; Adrian Embarba, Oscar Melendo, Aleix Vidal; Raul de Tomas

Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Antonio Sivera (GK); Ruben Duarte, Matt Miazga, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Facundo Pellistri, Toni Moya, Tomas Pina, Manu Garcia; John Guidetti, Joselu.

Espanyol vs Alaves Prediction

Espanyol have been more impressive than their position in the table reflects and they will fancy their chances of a first victory of the season against an out-of-sorts Alaves.

The visitors have simply not stepped up to the plate this term and their struggles have been glaringly obvious in attack. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the home side in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-0 Alaves

