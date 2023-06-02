Espanyol vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4, 2023

Espanyol welcome Almeria to the Cornella-El Prat in their final game of the La Liga campaign on Sunday (June 4).

The hosts' relegation was confirmed last week after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia. Goals from Cesar Montes and Martin Braithwaite helped them overturn a one-goal deficit, but Samuel Lino scored an equalizer deep in injury time to pull Valencia level.

The visitors are in 16th place in the league with 40 points, just one more than 18th-placed Real Valladolid, so they remain in danger of being relegated. Interestingly, on the last day of the league, as many as six teams find themselves in danger of becoming the final side to be eliminated from La Liga this season.

Almeria, meanwhile, earned a crucial point against Valladolid last week in a goalless draw.

Espanyol vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 17 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1993 in the Copa del Rey. Espanyol lead 8-5.

Almeria have two wins at Espanyol but have not scored in three of their last five outings.

Thirteen of the hosts' last 15 league games have produced over 2.5 goals, and they have scored at least twice in their last five games.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 66 goals, while Almeria have 62.

Espanyol vs Almeria Prediction

Espanyol have been relegated and will look to end their campaign with a win. They have gone unbeaten in three games, but that was not enough to avoid the drop.

Almeria won the reverse fixture 3-1, which was their first win over Espanyol since 2014. The visitors have lost their last three away games, and just one of their 11 wins in the league this season came away from home.

Espanyol have nothing much to play for apart from pride. Almeria will be without Luis Suarez and Leo Baptistao, but with their top-flight status on the line, they should produce a strong display, so expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-2 Almeria

Espanyol vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Joselu to score or assist any time - Yes

