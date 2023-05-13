Espanyol vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another edition of the Catalan derby as Barcelona lock horns with Espanyol in a crucial encounter at the Cornella El Prat on Sunday.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been impressive on the domestic front so far this season. The Blaugrana edged Osasuna to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Sevilla last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Espanyol and have won 36 out of the last 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's six victories.

Espanyol are winless in their last 25 matches against Barcelona in La Liga - the longest winless streak by any team in a regional derby in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 games away from home against Espanyol in La Liga, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming in 2007.

Barcelona have recorded 101 victories in 175 matches against Espanyol in La Liga - only Real Madrid have a better record against the hosts, with 107 victories.

Barcelona are winless in their last two matches away from home in La Liga and could endure a streak of three such games in a row for the first time under Xavi.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona are one victory away from reclaiming the La Liga crown and could potentially achieve the feat in an away game against their local rivals. The Blaugrana have not won a league title in over three years and will be intent on ending the title race this weekend.

Espanyol have largely failed to meet expectations this season and find themselves in the relegation zone at the moment. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-3 Barcelona

Espanyol vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raphinha to score - Yes

