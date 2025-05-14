Espanyol vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga features a Catalan derby this week as Espanyol locks horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the RCDE Stadium on Thursday. Barcelona are a victory away from securing the La Liga crown and could potentially secure the title at the home ground of their local rivals this week.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have thrived under Hansi Flick so far this season. The Blaugrana picked up a decisive 4-3 victory against Real Madrid in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-2 defeat against Leganes last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent historical record in the Catalan Derby and have won 127 out of the 217 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 44 victories.

Espanyol are winless in their last 27 matches against Barcelona in La Liga - the longest winless run by any team in a regional derby fixture in the history of the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 matches away from home against Espanyol in La Liga and could equal their longest such run against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Barcelona have won 103 out of their 177 matches against Espanyol in La Liga - only Real Madrid have won more matches against them in the history of the competition.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have made the most of their dynamic young squad this season and are poised to win yet another La Liga title this week. Lamine Yamal has been sensational for his side and will look to add to his goal tally on Thursday.

Espanyol have struggled this season but have managed to steer themselves away from the relegation zone. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-3 Barcelona

Espanyol vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

