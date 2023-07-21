Espanyol vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023

Espanyol will face Cadiz at the Marbella Football Center on Sunday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The Periquitos endured a poor La Liga campaign last season which culminated in their relegation from the Spanish top-flight. They finished 19th in the league table with just 37 points from 38 games, their second-fewest points tally in La Liga in 30 years.

Espanyol will now be targeting an immediate return to the top flight and have slated a series of friendlies in preparation for the new campaign starting with Sunday's clash and ending with a game against Utrecht next month.

Cadiz also had their struggles in the league last season but managed to avoid the drop, extending their stay in the top flight to a fourth consecutive campaign. They finished 14 in the La Liga standings with 42 points from 38 games, two points above Real Valladolid in the first relegation spot.

The Yellow Submarine kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Barbate last week and will be looking to build on that this weekend.

Espanyol vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between the two teams. Espanyol have won five of those games while Cadiz have won one fewer.

There have been three draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The Periquitos are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

El Submarino Amarillo have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Cadiz scored just 30 goals in La Liga last season, the joint-fewest in the competition alongside last-placed Elche.

Espanyol had the worst defensive record in the Spanish top-flight last season with a goal concession tally of 69.

Espanyol vs Cadiz Prediction

Espanyol ended the previous campaign on a run of three consecutive draws and won just one of their final six games. They performed fairly well on foreign grounds last season and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Cadiz are on a three-game unbeaten run after losing three of their previous four games. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Espanyol 0-1 Cadiz

Espanyol vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cadiz

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)