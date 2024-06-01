Espanyol vs Cartagena prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2023–24

Espanyol will play host to Cartagena at Stage Front Stadium on Sunday. The hosts will strive to confirm their qualification for the play-offs in the final match while the visitors have no stakes in the game.

Espanyol will not be able to earn a direct qualification to La Liga as they sit fourth with 66 points, trailing already qualified Valladolid by six points. Second-placed Leganés hold 71 points and are likely to snatch the second direct qualification spot.

Espanyol will cement their chances of participating in the promotion play-offs if they secure maximum points against Cartagena. Espanyol won the reverse fixture against Cartagena 2-0 away and will look to wrap up their campaign with another win against the visitors.

Cartagena are yet to taste the top flight. The long wait will likely continue, as they are nowhere close to achieving that dream in this campaign. They sit 13th with 51 points, with the outcome of this game not expected to change their course.

The visitors finished in ninth place last term and were aiming for a top-five spot, at the least, this season. However, they could drop below the 13th spot, with three teams on 50 points each hot on their heels. Cartagena could take confidence from their 2-0 away win over Espanyol in May 2021.

Espanyol have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Espanyol vs Cartagena Head-to-Head

Both teams have met thrice, with Espanyol claiming two wins as opposed to one for Cartagena.

Espanyol form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-D

Cartagena form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Espanyol vs Cartagena News

Espanyol

Midfielder Eduardo Exposito and centre-forward Omar Sadik have been sidelined through injuries while forward Salvi Sanchez is expected to return to the starting line-up.

Injury: Eduardo Exposito, Omar Sadik.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cartagena

There have been no reports of injuries for the visitors ahead of this meeting. Tomas Alarcon, Alfredo Ortuno, and Ivan Ayllon are likely to feature in the starting eleven.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Espanyol vs Cartagena Predicted Xls

Espanyol (5-4-1): Joan Pons (GK), Omar El Hilali, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, Antoniu Roca Vives, Keidi Bare, Álvaro Aguado, Pere Milla, Javi Puado, Martin Braithwaite, Keita Baldé

Cartagena (4-3-3): Tomás Mejias (GK), Moreno Garbayo, Alcalá, Kiko Olivas, Arnau Solà Mateu, Mikel Rico, Damián Musto, Andy, Iván Calero, Poveda Romera, Arnau Ortiz Sanchez

Espanyol vs Cartagena Prediction

Espanyol will hope to extend their impressive unbeaten run when they take on the visitors. The hosts are unbeaten in their last 15 matches, winning five times.

Cartagena’s five-game winning run ended when they lost their last two matches. They could be eying a return to winning ways in this meeting.

Espanyol come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Espanyol 3-1 Cartagena