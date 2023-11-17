Espanyol vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

The Spanish Segunda Division returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Espanyol and Elche go head to head on Saturday.

With just two points separating the sides in the league table, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Stage Front Stadium.

Espanyol were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Huesca last Sunday.

Luis Miguel Ramis’ men have now failed to win their last four league matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid on October 14.

With 25 points from 15 matches, Espanyol are currently sixth in the Segunda Division table but could move level with second-placed Sporting Gijon with all three points this weekend.

Elche, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results last time out as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Real Zaragoza.

Sebastian Beccacece’s men have now gone seven consecutive games without defeat, claiming two draws and five wins, including a 2-0 victory over CE Europa in the Copa del Rey on November 1.

With 23 points from 15 matches, Elche are currently ninth in the league table, level on points with eighth-placed Tenerife.

Espanyol vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Espanyol and Elche claiming three wins each in their previous nine meetings.

Espanyol are without a win in their last four Segunda Division matches, picking up two points from a possible 16 since October’s victory over Valladolid.

Elche have won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Albacete on November 4 being the exception.

Ramis’ men have lost just one home game this season while picking up four wins and two draws in their seven matches at the Stage Front Stadium so far.

Espanyol vs Elche Prediction

Espanyol and Elche have enjoyed a solid start to the season and are currently separated by just two points in the top half of the table. While Espanyol’s home advantage gives them a slight edge, Elche are currently on a fine run of form and should do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Elche

Espanyol vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in five of their last six clashes)