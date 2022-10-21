Espanyol vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Espanyol and Elche square off at the RCDE Stadium in round 11 of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The visitors have failed to win the last four meetings between the sides since March 2014 and will look to end this poor run this weekend.

Espanyol were sent crashing back to earth in La Liga as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Osasuna on Thursday.

This disappointment followed a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid on October 16 which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

With nine points from 10 games, Espanyol are currently placed 16th in the La Liga standings, level on points with rivals Getafe and Mallorca.

Elsewhere, Elche failed to get their season up and running as they suffered a 3-0 loss against reigning champions Real Madrid on home turf.

They have now failed to taste victory in 10 games this season, losing seven and claiming three draws so far.

Elche head into the weekend rooted to the bottom of the league standings after claiming three points from a possible 30.

Espanyol vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last seven meetings between the two sides, Elche hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Espanyol have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two different occasions.

Elche are unbeaten in four consecutive games against the hosts, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss for the visitors in March 2014.

Elche are yet to taste victory this season, claiming three draws and losing seven of their last 10 matches.

Espanyol are winless in five of their last six matches, losing three and picking up two draws since September.

Espanyol vs Elche Prediction

Elche have endured an abysmal start to the season and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league standings. We predict Espanyol will heap more misery on the struggling visitors and claim a slender victory in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-1 Elche

Espanyol vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Espanyol

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in the previous six encounters between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of their last six meetings)

Poll : 0 votes