Espanyol vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Espanyol will invite Elche to RCDE Stadium in La Liga on Saturday. Periquitos have four wins from nine games, and have a one-point lead over the visitors, who have three wins.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games in their previous outing as they resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-0 away triumph over Real Oviedo. After a goalless first half, Kike García broke the deadlock in the 70th minute and Pere Milla doubled their lead 12 minutes later.

Los Franjiverdes are winless in their last two league games and failed to score for the first time this season in their goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao last week.

Espanyol vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 47 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, with 19 wins. Los Franjiverdes have 15 wins, and 13 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 Segunda Division. Periquitos were unbeaten in these meetings, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in three of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding nine goals, two fewer than Espanyol.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals. Notably, both teams have scored two goals apiece in four games in that period.

Three of Periquitos' four wins in the league this season have been registered at home.

The visitors' last win in this fixture was registered away from home in 2022.

Espanyol vs Elche Prediction

Periquitos kept their third clean sheet of the league campaign last week and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss at home in this fixture since 1966, and are strong favorites. They have conceded two goals apiece in their last three home games.

Javi Puado is the only absentee for the home team here. We expect Manolo González to field a similar starting XI from the win over Oviedo last week.

Los Franjiverdes have suffered just one loss in the league this season, with that loss registered away from home earlier this month. They have scored two goals apiece in two of their last three away games in this fixture.

Grady Diangana was absent last week and is the only doubt for the visitors.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Elche

Espanyol vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

