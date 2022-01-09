Espanyol vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

La Liga makes its return this weekend and will continue into the new week. Espanyol are set to host Elche at the RCDE Stadium on Monday night.

Espanyol are performing fairly well at the moment with seven wins in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have secured a place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey after beating SD Ponferradina on penalties in their last game.

Espanyol sit 11th in the La Liga table with 26 points from 19 games. They will be looking to continue their impressive run when they host Elche next week.

The visitors played out a goalless draw against Granada in their last league game, marking a third straight winless league game. They have won just one of their last 11 La Liga games. The visitors have, however, secured a place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey where they will face Real Madrid.

Elche sit 17th in the league standings with just 16 points from 19 games. They are level on points with Deportivo Alaves in the first relegation spot and will be looking to put some distance between them on Monday.

Espanyol vs Elche Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between Espanyol and Elche. Both teams have won two games apiece while the other two games have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. The game ended 2-2.

Espanyol Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Elche Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

Espanyol vs Elche Team News

Espanyol

David Lopez remains out with an injury he sustained against Barcelona back in November. Yangel Herrera and Joan Garcia are both recovering from COVID-19 but may not be available to play on Monday.

Injured: David Lopez

Doubtful: Yangel Herrera, Joan Garcia

Suspended: None

Elche

Kiko Casilla is the only injured player for the visitors. Diego Gonzalez has been suspended after receiving a red card against Granada in Elche's last league game.

Injured: Kiko Casilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Diego Gonzalez

Espanyol vs Elche Predicted XI

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diego Lopez; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Adria Pedrosa; Nico Melamed, Sergi Darder, Keidi Bare; Javi Puado, Loren Moron, Raul de Tomas

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia; Helibelton Palacios, Enzo Roco, Pedro Bigas, Johan Mojica; Jose Morente, Omar Mascarell, Ivan Marcone, Josan; Lucas Boye, Lucas Perez

Espanyol vs Elche Prediction

Espanyol are unbeaten in their last seven home league games and will look to maximize their home advantage on Monday.

Elche are winless in their last three league games and have won just one of their last 11. They won just one game on the road in the first half of the season and should see defeat on Monday.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-1 Elche

Edited by Peter P