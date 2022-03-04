Espanyol vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th March 2022

Aiming to snap their eight-game winless streak, Espanyol play host to Getafe in round 27 of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will head into this one seeking to complete a league double over the hosts after claiming a 2-1 victory back in October’s reverse fixture.

Espanyol continue to struggle for form in La Liga as they fell to a humbling 5-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last Sunday.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last eight games across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing five since January’s Copa del Rey victory over second-tier side SD Ponferradina.

With 29 points from 26 games, Espanyol are currently 13th in the La Liga standings, two points and two places above Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Getafe were involved in a share of the spoils for the second game running as they came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Alaves last time out.

They head into Saturday’s game unbeaten in all but one of their last six games, claiming two wins and three draws.

While they will be looking to return to winning ways, they have struggled for results on the road, where they are yet to pick up a win and boast the division’s second-worst record with six points from 13 games.

Espanyol vs Getafe Head-To-Head and Key Stats

Getafe head into Saturday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from the last 35 meetings between the teams.

Espanyol have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 different occasions.

Getafe are currently unbeaten in each of their last six encounters, claiming three wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss back in 2016.

Espanyol head into Saturday’s game winless in eight consecutive games across all competitions, picking up three draws and losing five in that time.

Getafe, on the other hand, have managed just one win in their last four, losing one and settling for a share of the spoils on three different occasions.

Espanyol vs Getafe Prediction

While Espanyol will be seeking to end their winless run, they have struggled to get going against Getafe in recent encounters. The visitors head into the game as the more in-form side and we are backing them to come away with a narrow win on Saturday.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-2 Getafe

Espanyol vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Peter P