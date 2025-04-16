Espanyol vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Espanyol will welcome Getafe to Estadi Cornellà-El Prat in La Liga on Friday. The hosts are in 15th place with 35 points, four places and four points behind Azulones in the league table.

Periquitos have enjoyed an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last three league outings, recording two consecutive wins. They met Real Betis last week and registered a 2-0 away win, thanks to Roberto Fernández's brace. Javi Puado picked up an assist in the first half, and Leandro Cabrera bagged the assist for the second goal.

The visitors met Las Palmas in their previous outing and fell to a 3-1 home loss. Omar Alderete gave them the lead in the 19th minute, and fellow defender Diego Rico was sent off in the 33rd minute. Las Palmas made the most of their numerical advantage in the second half and scored thrice to overturn the deficit.

Espanyol vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 40 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with 15 wins apiece.

They last met in the reverse fixture in December and Azulones recorded a 1-0 home win.

Periquitos have outscored the visitors 33-31 in the league thus far, despite playing one fewer game (30). Notably, the visitors have the third-best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 28 goals in 31 games.

Espanyol are unbeaten in their last nine home games in La Liga, playing six draws.

Getafe have won six of their last seven La Liga away games in 2025.

Nine of the last 12 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last nine league outings, recording five wins.

Espanyol vs Getafe Prediction

Periquitos have won their last two league games, scoring six goals while keeping clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last seven La Liga home games against the visitors, recording five wins. They have kept clean sheets in these wins and are strong favorites.

Captain Javi Puado picked up his fifth booking of the league campaign last week and will serve a suspension here. Pere Milla might get the nod to replace Puado here.

Getafe have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in all competitions, with five wins and five losses apiece. They have won six of their last seven away games, scoring 14 goals while keeping three clean sheets. They have won their last two meetings against the hosts while keeping clean sheets.

Diego Rico was sent off last week and will serve a suspension here. There are no other absentees for the visitors.

Periquitos have a good home record, while the visitors have enjoyed a good run of form in their travels. With that in mind and considering their recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Getafe

Espanyol vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

