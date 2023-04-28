Espanyol vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2023 

Espanyol host Getafe at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday (April 29) in La Liga action.

The hosts have endured a horrid run of results in the league recently, finding themselves in the drop zone with seven games left. Espanyol were beaten 4-2 by Villarreal last time out. They were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin, as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents. Espanyol are 19th in the league with 28 points from 31 games.

Getafe, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their opponents and are battling for survival, too. They lost 2-1 to Almeria in the league on Wednesday. Getafe were already two goals down before Borja Mayoral scored a second-half consolation. The visitors are a place and three points above Espanyol.

Espanyol vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between the two teams, with Espanyol leading 14-13.

The hosts have won their last two games in the fixture after going winless in six.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Espanyol have picked up just 14 points at home in the league this season. Only last-placed Elche (7) have picked up fewer.

Only two of Getafe's seven league wins this season have come at home.

The Periquitos have the joint-second worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 53 times.

Espanyol vs Getafe Prediction

Espanyol are on an eight-game winless streak, losing seven. They are without a win in three home games and could struggle here.

Getafe, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in five games. They're without an away league win this year but could pick up a point against their fellow strugglers.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Getafe

Espanyol vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six meetings.)

