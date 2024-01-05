Espanyol vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Espanyol will entertain Getafe at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

The hosts booked their spot in the round of 32 with a comfortable 3-1 win over Real Valladolid last month. Jofre Carreras bagged a first-half brace and Javi Puado restored their two-goal lead with an injury-time strike after Israel Salazar had scored one goal for Valladolid in the 82nd minute.

They concluded 2023 on a four-game unbeaten run, with the last three games ending in draws. In their previous outing, they played a 3-3 home draw against Burgos in the Segunda Division, thanks to goals from Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Gómez, and Puado.

The visitors overcame Atzeneta 2-1 in the previous round of the Copa del Rey in December, thanks to Juanmi Latasa's second-half brace. They played Rayo Vallecano in their first match of 2024 in La Liga on Tuesday. They saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end in that match, suffering a 2-0 loss.

Espanyol vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 38 times in all competitions thus far, with four meetings coming in the Copa del Rey. These meetings have been contested closely, with the hosts having a narrow 15-13 lead in wins while 10 games have ended in stalemates.

They met in La Liga last season, with the hosts securing a league double with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Espanyol have suffered just one defeat at home in all competitions this season. Getafe have done well in their away games this term, suffering just one loss in their last nine away games.

The two teams have been evenly matched in four Copa del Rey meetings, with a win apiece and two games ending in draws.

Espanyol vs Getafe Prediction

Periquitos head into the match in good form, losing just one of their last 10 games in all competitions. They have won three of their last five home games, scoring 11 goals while conceding five times. They are unbeaten at home in their last seven meetings against the visitors, keeping seven clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Luis Miguel Ramis' men will play for the first time this year and should be well-rested after the winter break. Nico Melamed, José Carlos Lazo, and Óscar Gil are sidelined through injuries while Víctor Ruiz faces a late fitness test.

Azulones suffered their first loss in five games on Tuesday against Vallecano and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways. They are unbeaten in their last three away games, scoring eight goals while conceding four times.

José Bordalás remains without the services of Mauro Arambarri, who is a long-term absentee. The suspension of Mason Greenwood, Damián Suarez, and Juanmi Latasa in La Liga will not impact their availability for this match. Enes Unal played for the first time in seven months on Tuesday as a substitute and might get the nod to start here.

Considering the hosts' impressive record in recent meetings against the capital club and home record this term, we back the Barcelona-based hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-1 Getafe

Espanyol vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Espanyol to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Javi Puado to score or assist any time - Yes