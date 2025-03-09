Espanyol vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2025 

Girona visit the RCDE Stadium in La Liga on Monday to face off with Espanyol as they aim to end a four-game winless run in the competition. Following the highs of a third-place finish last season, the Blanquivermells have emphatically struggled to keep up those standards.

Ad

In 26 top-flight matches this season, they've won just nine times while losing 12.

With only 32 points in the bag, the Catalonia side are down in 15th place on the league table, just three above the relegation zone. They also come into Monday's fixture on the back of three successive defeats and a draw.

Since beating Las Palmas on 4 February, Girona went down against Athletic Bilbao, Getafe and Real Madrid before salvaging a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo last weekend.

Ad

Trending

Luckily for them, Espanyol are in a worse position. Los Periquitos have accrued five points fewer but come into the fixture on the back of a slender 1-0 win over Alaves. Fernando Calero struck the only goal of the game in the 86th minute as the White and Blues picked up just their seventh win of the campaign.

Their match against Villarreal was postponed last week, so Espanyol have got another week's rest.

Ad

Espanyol vs Girona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only six clashes between the sides in history, with Girona winning on six occasions and losing just thrice.

Espanyol's last win over Girona came in April 2019, a 2-1 away win in LaLiga. Girona are unbeaten in five games since then (winning four).

Los Blanquivermells have struck at least twice in their last three meetings with Espanyol.

Girona are winless in their last three league fixtures.

Espanyol have lost just one of their last seven games in LaLiga: a 2-1 away loss vs Real Sociedad.

Ad

Espanyol vs Girona Prediction

The Blanquivermells are looking for some respite following what's been a treacherous run for them last month. They boast a good record against Espanyol in recent games, which should give them hope. We expect a close encounter between these struggling teams, but the visitors should be able to prevail narrowly at the end.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-2 Girona

Espanyol vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Girona to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback