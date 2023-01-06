Espanyol vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Espanyol and Girona will square off for the first time in 2023 when they lock horns at the RCDE Stadium in round 16 of La Liga on Saturday (January 7).

The visitors head into the weekend winless in four games and will look to end this dry spell.

Espanyol cruised through the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey with a 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

They have now won two of their last three games across competitions, with a heated 1-1 draw against Barcelona on New Year’s Eve sandwiched between both wins.

Espanyol will now turn their attention to the La Liga, where they are 16th in the standings, level on 13 points with 17th-placed Celta.

Meanwhile, Girona fought back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Real Vallecano last weekend.

They head into the new year without a win in their last four outings of 2022, claiming two draws and losing as many since a 2-1 friendly win over OGC Nice on December 10. Girona are 12th in the La Liga standings after picking up 17 points from 15 games.

Espanyol vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last nine meetings, Girona boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Espanyol have picked up three wins in this period, including a 2-1 victory in their last La Liga meeting in April 2019.

Espanyol are unbeaten in four games, picking up two wins and as manydraws since a 1-0 friendly loss against Torino in December.

Girona head into the new year without a win in their last four games across competitions, picking up two draws and losing twice.

Espanyol vs Girona Prediction

Buoyed by their cup win, Espanyol head into the weekend with sky-high confidence and will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Girona side. Girona have struggled for form in recent weeks, so Espanyol should make use of their home advantage to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-1 Girona

Espanyol vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Espanyol

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Espanyol are without a clean sheets in four games against Girona.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Griona’s last seven games.)

