Espanyol vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22 

Espanyol and Granada will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday 13 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to basement side Getafe last Sunday. Enes Unal scored a brace to help his side secure their first win of the campaign.

Granada were rampant in a 3-0 away victory over Levante on Monday. German Sanchez, Luis Suarez and Antonio Puertas all got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

That win helped Los Nazaries climb to 15th spot in the table with 11 points from 11 matches. Espanyol are in 12th spot on 14 points.

Espanyol vs Granada Head-to-Head

Espanyol have seven wins from their last 15 matches against Granada. Four games ended in a draw, the same number of victories that Saturday's visitors have managed.

Their most recent competitive meeting came in February 2020 when Darwin Machis and Carlos Fernandez scored in either half to give Granada a 2-1 home victory.

The home side have impressed since their return to the top-flight, although they are currently on a three-game winless run in the league. Granada have gone four games without defeat, with two draws and two wins registered apiece.

Espanyol form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Granada form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Espanyol vs Granada Team News

Espanyol

Oscar Gil is the only injury concern for the Los Periquitos. Raul de Tomas is suspended due to the red card he received against Athletic Bilbao.

Injury: Oscar Gil

Suspension: Raul de Tomas

Granada

Luis Milla (knee), Maxime Gonalons (hamstring), Domingos Duarte (muscle), Isma Ruiz (muscle) and Yan Brice (hamstring) are all unavailable for selection.

Neyder Lozano also missed out on the trip to Catalunya.

Injuries: Luis Milla, Maxime Gonalons, Domingos Duarte, Isma Ruiz, Yan Brice, Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Espanyol vs Granada Predicted XI

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez (GK); Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Aleix Vidal; Manu Morlanes, Sergi Darder; Adri Embarba, Oscar Melendo, Nico Melamed; Loren Moron

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Maximiano (GK); Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Victor Diaz, Quini; Luis Milla, Alberto Soro; Ruben Rochina, Angel Montoro, Darwin Machis; Luis Suarez

Espanyol vs Granada Prediction

Espanyol are slight favorites to secure the win but the Catalans will be wary of the threat posed by their visitors. Granada's recent upturn in form has steered them clear of relegation and this could give them added impetus to go all out for another win.

Both sides have the capacity to find the back of the net but we are backing Espanyol to scale through with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-1 Granada

Edited by Shardul Sant