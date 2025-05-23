Espanyol vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Espanyol need a draw to guarantee their safety in La Liga when they take on Las Palmas in the season finale at RCDE Stadium on Saturday. The visitors, meanwhile, have been relegated from the top flight.

Espanyol failed to guarantee their safety last Sunday when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Osasuna at the Estadio El Sadar. Manolo Gonzalez’s side have lost five games on the bounce — conceding 10 times and scoring three — a run that has put their top-flight status under threat.

Espanyol have 39 points from 37 matches to sit 17th in the standings, just two points above 18th-placed Leganes in the relegation zone, albeit with a +7 goal difference.

Meanwhile,, Las Palmas were left empty handed yet again, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Leganes at the Gran Canaria Stadium last weekend.

Diego Martinez’s men have lost five games on the bounce, allowing seven goals and scoring twice since successive victories over Getafe and Atletico Madrid in April.

This poor run of results has cost Las Palmas their place in the top flight, as they sit 19th in the points table with 32 points, seven points away from safety.

Espanyol vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Espanyol and Las Palmas have six wins each from their previous 16 encounters.

Espanyol are unbeaten in five La Liga home games against Las Palmas, winning four, since June 2001.

Las Palmas have won one of their most recent 11 away games across competitions, losing seven, since December.

Espanyol have five wins in heir last 13 competitive home games, losing twice since November.

Espanyol vs Las Palmas Prediction

While Las Palmas will be playing for pride, the stakes are high for Espanyol, who must avoid defeat to beat the drop. Gonzalez’s men have suffered a slump in form at the business end of the campaign but should bounce back to close out the season on a high at home.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-0 Las Palmas

Espanyol vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Espanyol to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Espanyol’s last eight outings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Espanyol’s last 10 games.)

