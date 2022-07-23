Espanyol vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Club friendlies 2022

Espanyol will square off against Lille at the Marbella Football Center - Sur 1 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Espanyol have played a couple of friendlies in the pre-season thus far and have not conceded a goal in two games. They opened their pre-season with a 2-0 win against Ligue 1 side Montpellier on Saturday, thanks to goals from Nico Melamed and Dani Villahermosa. Lille, meanwhile, will play their first friendly on Saturday against Las Palmas.

Espanyol face Brighton & Hove Albion and Napoli before kicking off their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on August 13. Lille, the 2020-21 Ligue 1 winners, finished tenth last season and will get their new campaign underway at home against Auxerre on August 7.

Espanyol vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, but Espanyol and Lille have experience of squaring off against teams from Spain and France respectively.

Espanyol have met French teams eight times, winning four and suffering three defeats, while one game has ended in a draw.

Lille have squared off against Spanish teams 17 times, winning three and drawing and losing seven apiece.

Lille concluded their 2021-22 league campaign with a better defensive and attacking record than Espanyol (40 goals scored and 53 goals conceded).

Espanyol vs Lille Prediction

The two teams have a packed schedule, so some of the big players might only start from the bench here. Gori picked up an injury last week and is out for at least a month.

As this is just a friendly, and nothing much is at stake, the two teams could settle for a draw.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Lille.

Espanyol vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Espanyol to score first - Yes.

