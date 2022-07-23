Espanyol vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Club friendlies 2022

Espanyol will square off against Lille at the Marbella Football Center - Sur 1 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.
Espanyol have played a couple of friendlies in the pre-season thus far and have not conceded a goal in two games. They opened their pre-season with a 2-0 win against Ligue 1 side Montpellier on Saturday, thanks to goals from Nico Melamed and Dani Villahermosa. Lille, meanwhile, will play their first friendly on Saturday against Las Palmas.
Espanyol face Brighton & Hove Albion and Napoli before kicking off their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on August 13. Lille, the 2020-21 Ligue 1 winners, finished tenth last season and will get their new campaign underway at home against Auxerre on August 7.
Espanyol vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two teams, but Espanyol and Lille have experience of squaring off against teams from Spain and France respectively.
- Espanyol have met French teams eight times, winning four and suffering three defeats, while one game has ended in a draw.
- Lille have squared off against Spanish teams 17 times, winning three and drawing and losing seven apiece.
- Lille concluded their 2021-22 league campaign with a better defensive and attacking record than Espanyol (40 goals scored and 53 goals conceded).
Espanyol vs Lille Prediction
The two teams have a packed schedule, so some of the big players might only start from the bench here. Gori picked up an injury last week and is out for at least a month.
As this is just a friendly, and nothing much is at stake, the two teams could settle for a draw.
Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Lille.
$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB
Espanyol vs Lille Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.
Tip 4: Espanyol to score first - Yes.