Espanyol vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Club friendlies 2022

Lille face Espanyol in a friendly on Sunday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Jul 23, 2022 08:19 PM IST

Espanyol will square off against Lille at the Marbella Football Center - Sur 1 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Espanyol have played a couple of friendlies in the pre-season thus far and have not conceded a goal in two games. They opened their pre-season with a 2-0 win against Ligue 1 side Montpellier on Saturday, thanks to goals from Nico Melamed and Dani Villahermosa. Lille, meanwhile, will play their first friendly on Saturday against Las Palmas.

Espanyol face Brighton & Hove Albion and Napoli before kicking off their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on August 13. Lille, the 2020-21 Ligue 1 winners, finished tenth last season and will get their new campaign underway at home against Auxerre on August 7.

Preparing for Spain 🔜🇪🇸#LOSC https://t.co/nh71BJO3gV

Espanyol vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the first meeting between the two teams, but Espanyol and Lille have experience of squaring off against teams from Spain and France respectively.
  • Espanyol have met French teams eight times, winning four and suffering three defeats, while one game has ended in a draw.
  • Lille have squared off against Spanish teams 17 times, winning three and drawing and losing seven apiece.
  • Lille concluded their 2021-22 league campaign with a better defensive and attacking record than Espanyol (40 goals scored and 53 goals conceded).

Espanyol vs Lille Prediction

The two teams have a packed schedule, so some of the big players might only start from the bench here. Gori picked up an injury last week and is out for at least a month.

📝 CRÒNICA | 0-0: Empat a Marbella#RCDE | #EspanyolLasPalmasEM
As this is just a friendly, and nothing much is at stake, the two teams could settle for a draw.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Lille.

Espanyol vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Espanyol to score first - Yes.

