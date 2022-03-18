Espanyol vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th March 2022

Seeking to snap their five-game losing streak, Mallorca will travel to the RCDE Stadium to face Espanyol in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts, meanwhile, will look to get one over the visitors, having suffered defeats in their last two meetings, including a 2-1 loss in the Copa del Rey in January.

Espanyol failed to make it two wins from two last weekend, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Levante. They had beaten Getafe 2-0 at home on March 5, which saw their eight-game winless run across competitions come to an end.

With 33 points from 28 games, Espanyol are currently 12th in the La Liga standings, two points off Celta Vigo in the top half of the table.

Mallorca, meanwhile, were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid in their last outing. They have now lost their last five games, conceding 12 goals and scoring four.

Mallorca are currently 16th in the league standings, with 26 points from 28 games, just a point above Granada in the relegation zone.

Espanyol vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca head into Sunday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 16 wins from their last 34 meetings.

Espanyol have picked up three fewer wins in this period than Mallorca, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Mallorca have lost their last five league games, since a 3-2 win over Athletic Club in February.

Mallorca have won each of their two games against Espanyol this season, claiming a 1-0 win in the La Liga back in August before securing a 2-1 win in January’s Cup tie.

Espanyol have picked up just one win from their last ten games across competitions, losing five and drawing four times.

Espanyol vs Mallorca Prediction

Both sides have endured underwhelming campaigns so far and find themselves in the bottom half of the standings.

Espanyol have lost just thrice in their last 13 home games. So they could claim a win on Sunday and heap more misery on their floundering visitors.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-0 Mallorca.

Espanyol vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Espanyol.

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Mallorca have failed to score in three of their last four games and boast one of the league’s poorest attacking records with just 26 goals scored to date).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in nine of their last 14 meetings since a 3-3 draw in 2009).

