Espanyol vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Espanyol host Mallorca at the RCDE Stadium in La Liga on Saturday (February 25), hoping to make it back-to-back victories.

The Periquitos beat Elche 1-0 in their last game, courtesy of a stoppage time winner from Sergi Dader, who scored in the 92nd minute. Following their first top-flight win in four games and fifth overall, the Barcelona outfit climbed to 13th in the standings with 24 points from 22 games.

They will now aim to make it consecutive league wins for just the second time this season.

Mallorca, meanwhile, were also victorious in their last game, beating Villarreal 4-2 at home in a game that saw them twice squander their lead, only to persist and clinch a nerve-wracking win.

Los Piratas were also helped by Miguel Trigueros' red card in the 21st minute, which left the Yellow Submarine to play with a numerical disadvantage for more than an hour.

With 31 points in the bag, the Balearic Islands outfit are up in eighth position in the points table and within touching distance of the European spots.

Espanyol vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Espanyol are unbeaten in their last two games to Mallorca in La Liga. The last time they went three consecutive games without losing against them in the competition was in March 2008.

The hosts have won their last four home games in La Liga against Mallorca, keeping three clean sheets.

Espanyol have won three of their last six La Liga games, one more win than their previous 23 games in the top flight.

Real Mallorca @RCD_Mallorca Que no se te peguen las sábanas 🛏️ Que no se te peguen las sábanas 🛏️😜 https://t.co/N5Ufk2NwOu

Mallorca have lost their last four games on the road in La Liga without scoring. They have never lost five consecutive away games in the competition without finding the back of the net.

Espanyol have hit the woodwork the most in La Liga this season (12), their highest tally at this stage of the competition this century

Espanyol vs Mallorca Prediction

Espanyol are in a better position than Mallorca, though never truly looking impressive themselves. The Pirates, meanwhile, haven't enjoyed much luck at the RCDE lately, but given how the sides have fared so far this season, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Mallorca

Espanyol vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

