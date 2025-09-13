Espanyol vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2025

Espanyol will welcome Mallorca to Estadi Cornellà-El Prat in La Liga on Monday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, while Los Piratas are winless in three games thus far.
Periquitos registered their second win of the campaign in their previous outing as they defeated Osasuna 1-0 at home. Carlos Romero scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute. They kept their first clean sheet of the season in that win.
The visitors met Real Madrid in their previous outing and suffered a 2-1 away loss. Vedat Muriqi broke the deadlock in the 18th minute to put them in the lead, but the capital club overturned the deficit in the first half itself, scoring twice just seconds apart after the 37th minute.
Espanyol vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met 70 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts leading 30-27 in the head-to-head record.
- Both teams registered 2-1 home wins in their league meetings last season.
- Notably, four of the last six meetings between them have ended with a scoreline of 2-1.
- The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league games, and they have scored two goals apiece in three games in that period.
- Mallorca head into the match on a six-game winless streak, suffering four defeats. They have scored one goal apiece in four games in that period.
- Espanyol have won their last three home games in La Liga, keeping two clean sheets.
- The visitors have registered just one win on their travels in La Liga in 2025.
- Los Piratas have conceded at least two goals in four of their last six league games.
Espanyol vs Mallorca Prediction
Periquitos have won two of their three league games thus far, with both wins registered at home. They have suffered just one home defeat in this fixture since 2001.
Javi Hernández is likely to be the only absentee for the home side in this match. Manolo González should be able to field a strong starting XI for this match.
Los Piratas have lost two of their three games thus far, scoring just twice while conceding six goals. They have lost their last six La Liga away games in this fixture, failing to score in three.
There are no major injury concerns for the visitors as well, and Javi Llabrés is the only player whose participation is in doubt.
Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Blanc-i-blaus' solid home record in this fixture, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Espanyol 2-1 Mallorca
Espanyol vs Mallorca Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Espanyol to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes