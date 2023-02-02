Espanyol vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

Espanyol host Osasuna at the RCDE Stadium in La Liga on Saturday, looking to pick up just their fifth league victory of the season.

With only 20 points in the bag from 19 games, the Periquitos are down in 15th position in the league table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Following back-to-back wins over Getafe and Real Betis, Diego Martínez's side went down 3-1 to Almeria last weekend for their first top-flight loss in five games.

Osasuna have accrued eight more points than Espanyol and sit in eighth position, although Los Rojillos are coming off the back of a defeat too.

Atletico Madrid secured a 1-0 victory at El Sadar last Sunday as Saul Niguez scored the only goal of the game in the 71st minute to inflict a seventh loss of the season on Los Rojillos.

The club have now won just once in their last seven league outings.

Espanyol vs Osasuna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 36 matches between the sides, Osasuna have won 17 times over Espanyol and lost on 11 occasions.

Espanyol haven't beaten Osasuna since February 2017 (3-0), losing four of their next six encounters with the side.

With only four wins, Espanyol have posted the lowest number of victories in La Liga so far this season aside from Elche's poor return of no wins at all.

Having scored and conceded 18 goals each, Osasuna have a goal difference of 0 right now.

Following defeats in their last games, Osasuna and Espanyol both risk losing two games in a row for the third time this season.

With only 18 goals conceded, Osasuna have the best defensive record in La Liga this season after only five teams - Barcelona (7), Villarreal (14), Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis (all 16 each).

Espanyol have shipped 29 goals in La Liga so far this season - only bottom side Elche (39) have leaked more goals thus far.

Espanyol vs Osasuna Prediction

Neither side are currently on a good run of form, but Osasuna have had a better campaign overall, courtesy of a stoic defense.

Espanyol, given their limp attacking vanguard, could struggle to break them down, with Los Rojillos expected to board the bus back home with all three points.

Prediction: Espanyol 0-1 Osasuna

Espanyol vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Osasuna

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

