Espanyol vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of important matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with a struggling Espanyol side at the Cornella-El Prat on Sunday.

Espanyol vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their season. The Pamplona-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Elche last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Catalans were thrashed by Espanyol by a 4-0 margin last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Espanyol vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good record against Espanyol and have won 16 of the 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 11 victories.

Espanyol are winless in their last three matches against Osasuna in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in two of these games.

Osasuna have won five of their last 11 away games against Espanyol and have been fairly impressive at their stadium.

Espanyol are on their longest losing streak in La Liga this season - three consecutive defeats, against teams from the region of Madrid.

Osasuna have won four of their last eight matches in La Liga - as many as they had managed in thr 17 matches preceding this run.

Osasuna have managed 12 victories in their 34 La Liga matches this season - their highest tally of victories at this stage of the campaign since 2006.

Espanyol vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna have exceeded expectations so far this season and will want to end their campaign on a positive note. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Espanyol have not been particularly impressive this year but have largely managed to survive in the top flight. Osasuna are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-2 Osasuna

Espanyol vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ante Budimir to score - Yes

